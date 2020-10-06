Program chooses 5 health startups

Five health care startups have been selected to participate in an accelerator program to provide Arkansas hospitals with innovative services.

HealthTech Arkansas, a business accelerator program supported by 11 health care organizations, introduced the companies Monday afternoon.

"While the hospitals in Arkansas have a large economic impact on our state, we're still a rural state struggling with health equity," said Jeff Stinson, director of HealthTech Arkansas.

The accelerator runs through December and provides participants with $75,000 in seed capital along with a guarantee of clinical trials at Arkansas hospitals.

"We believe innovation in healthcare has significant potential to address the inequities, so we are excited to introduce these five startup companies to Arkansas and the powerful teams available to them at all of our healthcare provider partners around the state," Stinson said in a news release.

Participants include:

• Astarte Medical of Yardly, Pa. Astarte Medical uses software and predictive analytics to improve outcomes for preterm infants.

• nView Medical of Salt Lake City. The company provides instant 3D images in the operating room with minimal radiation.

• Raydiant Oximetry of San Ramon, Calif. The provider has developed a noninvasive fetal pulse oximeter to directly monitor a fetus's blood oxygen saturation during labor and delivery and provide key vital signs to assess a baby's health during childbirth.

• Vena Vitals of Irvine, Calif. The startup is has developed a process to more accurately measure blood pressure.

• Zeto of Santa Clara, Calif. Zeto has developed an electrode EEG headset and cloud platform cleared for clinical use.

The companies will support Arkansas Children's Hospital, Arkansas Heart Hospital, Arkansas Urology, Baptist Health, CHI St. Vincent, Conway Regional Health System, Mercy, OrthoArkansas, St. Bernards Healthcare, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Washington Regional Medical Center.