Rogers woman killed in accident

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers woman was killed Monday after being hit by a vehicle.

Susan Stacy, 58, was in a car at 7:28 p.m. Monday in the turn lane in the 2800 block of West Walnut Street when she got out of the vehicle and was struck by a 2008 Ford Explorer, according to a fatal accident report from the Arkansas State Police.

The Explorer hit a 2003 Toyota Camry which then hit Stacy, according to the report.

The occupants of the Explorer and the driver of the Camry were not injured, according to the report.