Rogers woman killed in accident

File photo
BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers woman was killed Monday after being hit by a vehicle.
Susan Stacy, 58, was in a car at 7:28 p.m. Monday in the turn lane in the 2800 block of West Walnut Street when she got out of the vehicle and was struck by a 2008 Ford Explorer, according to a fatal accident report from the Arkansas State Police.
The Explorer hit a 2003 Toyota Camry which then hit Stacy, according to the report.
The occupants of the Explorer and the driver of the Camry were not injured, according to the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.