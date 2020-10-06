Troopers: Wynne man dies after motorcycle hits embankments, overturns

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A Wynne man died after crashing his motorcycle Saturday evening in Vanndale, according to state police.
William Keith Bell, 59, was riding a 1995 Yamaha motorcycle around 7 p.m. in a field on the north side of Cross County 236, a preliminary crash report states. Bell veered his motorcycle toward the road, according to the report, and struck an embankment.
Troopers said Bell continued across Cross County 236 and struck another embankment before his motorcycle overturned. Bell died as a result of the crash, according to the report.
State police said the weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash.
At least 477 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.
