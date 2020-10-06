VOLLEYBALL

UCA to play spring, fall season

The University of Central Arkansas volleyball team will play both a fall and spring season this year, after the Southland Conference announced its spring volleyball schedule Monday.

UCA is currently playing a makeshift nonconference schedule that has already seen multiple postponements due to covid-19. UCA is 0-3, having lost to Texas State, Stephen F. Austin and Missouri State. The Sugar Bears fell to Missouri State 3-1 on Saturday in their first game back since Sept. 4. They have three games remaining on their fall schedule.

UCA's spring conference-only season will begin Feb. 4 at Houston Baptist and will consist of 12 matches over the course of seven weeks. The Southland Conference tournament will take place April 8, with the No. 1 seed hosting the tournament.

The Sugar Bears' next match will take place at home Friday at 4 p.m. against Stephen F. Austin.

-- George Stoia

FOOTBALL

SAU'S Keopple retires

Southern Arkansas University football Coach Bill Keopple announced his retirement Monday.

Keopple, who had been with Southern Arkansas for 11 years, has coached for 38 years.

At SAU, Keopple's teams went 65-54. He guided the Muleriders to a 9-3 record in 2016 with a trip to the Live United Bowl. In 2012, he led the Muleriders to a 8-3 record and a trip to the Heart of Texas Bowl.

Prior to coming to SAU, Keopple had been the head coach at Texarkana. He was also an assistant at Arkansas and Tulsa.

Taking over for Keopple on an interim basis will be Mike McCarty, who was hired as offensive coordinator in July. McCarty has over 30 years of coaching experience, including as running backs coach at the University of Central Arkansas from 2014-16 and and wide receivers coach at Arkansas State University from 2004-07.