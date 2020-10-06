Teen arrested in Pine Bluff officer's shooting death

Arkansas State Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Pine Bluff in connection to Monday’s shooting at an Econo Lodge in Pine Bluff, according to Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Hunter said Keshone Quantarious Smith faces a capital murder charge. Smith is being held in the Jefferson County jail.

Pine Bluff police detective Kevin Collins was killed in the shooting at the motel. A police lieutenant, Ralph Isaac, was shot and wounded.

According to the jail roster, Smith was booked Monday evening.

A probable-cause hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning to determine whether there was enough evidence to hold Smith on the capital murder charge, Hunter said.

