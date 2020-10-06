OPINION | PHILIP MARTIN: The best I ever saw

Five years and one day ago, I was at the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, went around a corner in a hotel, and ran right into Bob Gibson.

He was there for the premiere of Larry Foley's documentary "The First Boys of Summer" and the dedication of the Hot Springs Historic Baseball Trail. He was there to be seen and to sign autographs, to be venerated by old men and boys who remembered or had been told about his Hall of Fame career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Even so, I was more than a little stunned. On another day I might have just smiled and nodded, for no matter what I said, I would never become friends with Bob Gibson. It's best that we never meet our idols, who will invariably disappoint us by proving themselves human.

But it was too late. Our eyes had connected and I knew the old man knew I knew who he was and what he had been. It would have been rude not to acknowledge this.

"You were the best I ever saw," I told him.

He was. At least the best right-handed pitcher; my memories of Sandy Koufax are not as vivid as those I retain of Gibson, but I saw him too. Put them down as 1 and 1A.

When I was nearly 6 years old, the hard-throwing, fast-working Gibson and the Cardinals played the New York Yankees in the World Series. I have an impossible memory of watching a lot of that series on TV. Games were played in the afternoon then; there wouldn't be a World Series game played at night until 1971. We lived on the east coast, and games games one, two, six and seven started at 1 p.m. CST, which would have been noon for us. Those games would have been over before I got out of school.

It is possible I caught a few minutes of the end of games three, four and five, which were played in New York, though that now seems unlikely. But my parents may have arranged it so I could watch the seventh game on Thursday, Oct. 15, 1964. Three or four times during my childhood my mother or father took me out of school early--once we went on a picnic, once for a dental appointment. I don't remember the other occasions, but this may have been one. A World Series game seven was a holy day of obligation around our house.

I know the circumstances leading up to that seventh game like some people know their scripture. He'd pitched a 10-inning complete game on Monday, taking a shutout into the ninth inning. But to lead off the inning, Mickey Mantle reached first on an error by Cardinal shortstop Dick Groat. Gibson then struck out Elston Howard. Then Yankees' Joe Pepitone smacked a line drive off Gibson's right hip. He recovered and threw Pepitone out for the second out.

But Tom Tresh hit Gibson's next pitch into the right field seats to tie the game.

"It was a fastball down the middle, and that's what happens to fastballs down the middle," Gibson told reporters later.

"The situation sometimes arises," Tresh told those reporters, "in which the thought processes of the pitcher are broken, and he momentarily loses his concentration."

Tim McCarver hit a three-run home run to put the Cardinals ahead in the top of the 10th, and Gibby regained his concentration and shut down the Yankees.

But Jim Bouton pitched well in and Pepitone, Mantle and Roger Maris hit homers to win game six for the Yankees, forcing a game seven.

I will make what my friends in the legal community call an admission against interest here: I was not rooting for the Cardinals in the '65 series. My father had grown up a (Brooklyn) Dodger fan; but he had briefly played minor league baseball and was acquainted with several of the Yankees. (He also knew the Cardinals' Curt Flood but I didn't learn this until years later.) Still he didn't have a rooting interest in this series.

I, on the other hand, unabashedly loved Mickey Mantle in the way young boys love sports heroes--to the point that his fortunes seemed commingled with my own.

I remember that game seven, even if it now seems unlikely that I watched it.

Gibson was staked to a 6-0 lead early. His concentration might have slipped a bit again in the sixth inning, when Mantle jacked a three-run bomb--his 18th, adding to his record for most home runs hit in the World Series. But Ken Boyer hit a solo shot for the Cardinals in the bottom of the seventh, giving the obviously fatigued Gibson--who was grunting with every pitch from the seventh inning on--what appeared to be a safe cushion.

"Don't be cute and don't go for the corners," Cardinal manager Johnny Keane told him before the final inning. "Just get it over. They're not going to hit four home runs off you."

They didn't. The Yankees only hit two home runs off the gassed Gibson. One by Ken Boyer's light-hitting brother Clete, the other by career journeyman Phil Linz, who's best remembered for annoying Yogi Berra with his harmonica.

The Cardinals won the championship with Gibson being named Most Valuable Player. The Yankees didn't get back to the World Series for a dozen years. Gibson and the Cardinals would beat the Red Sox in the 1967 Series, with Gibson again winning the MVP, and lose to the Detroit Tigers in 1968.

Gibson did not quite succeed Mantle as my favorite player; Willie Mays did. I was a Giant fan who would have said my favorite pitcher was elegant Juan Marichal. But Gibson was scary good, tough, athletic and fierce in a way that suggested it mattered more to him than it did even to those of us who collected baseball cards and aped the mannerisms of the bigger boys who played on television on Saturday afternoons. He was ferocious, and that fire burned for nearly 50 years after he retired from the game.

I saw it in that hallway in that hotel in Hot Springs.

A few of us are touched by this strange madness, a few have loose joints and an economy of motion that translates into the power to dominate and manipulate similarly gifted people at our games. To someone else, the Bob Gibson I encountered might have seemed genteel and slim, an excellent old gentleman.

But I saw in that hallway a blinding archangel, a fluttering of genius, something great and awesome. And the best I ever saw smiled upon me.

--–––––v–––––--

Philip Martin is a columnist and critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email him at pmartin@adgnewsroom.com and read his blog at blooddirtandangels.com.