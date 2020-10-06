Virtual celebration held to honor retiring deputy

From left, Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr., Deputy Cleon Morgan and Naomi Morgan attend the deputy's virtual retirement celebration at JCSO. Special to The Commercial

The Jefferson County sheriff's office joined Deputy Cleon Morgan in celebrating his retirement after 10 years of service.

Because of the covid-19 pandemic, the office held a virtual celebration via Zoom on Wednesday, according to a news release.

"I'm happy and sad at the same time," Morgan said. "I'm happy because I am blessed to make it to this point and do other things in life, but I'm sad because I'll miss law enforcement, my coworkers and serving the community."

Morgan began his career with the sheriff's office in 2010. While working in the Civil Division, Morgan's duties included serving and executing the various legal processes issued by several noncriminal courts of the state.

The division is also responsible for receiving, maintaining and tracking all civil processes that go to the sheriff's office, including orders of protection, summonses, subpoenas, eviction notices and various writs, according to the release.

Civil/Warrants Lt. Anthony Craig described Morgan as a good employee and a friend to all.

"I was glad to be his supervisor for seven of the 10 years he worked with us," Craig said. "On the streets, he was known as Mr. Stop Sign because any time he witnessed someone run a stop sign, he would write them a ticket. I will miss Deputy Morgan."

Chief Deputy Stanley James described Morgan as a very humble man who always displayed God's spirit.

"Deputy Morgan has shown endless love to his immediate family and his JCSO family," James said. "His presence at this office will be greatly missed."

Morgan said he is trying to adjust to his new life without law enforcement.

"JCSO is my family. I have visitation rights, so I will be visiting regularly," Morgan said.