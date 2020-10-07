Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-30

by William Sanders | Today at 6:27 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - An Interstate 30 sign is shown in this 2019 file photo. ( Gavin Lesnick)

A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon resulted in two people being hospitalized, according to Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler.

Emergency services were notified of a crash on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 at mile marker 78 near Caddo Valley in Clark County just before 4 p.m., Sadler said.

The eastbound lanes began to slow due to an earlier crash, according to preliminary information, and a commercial transport vehicle failed to stop, striking three passenger vehicles and two other commercial transport vehicles, according to Sadler.

One driver was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital and a second was driven by ambulance to an Arkadelphia hospital, according to Sadler. No information was available on the condition of either victim.

Traffic eastbound on I-30 has been at a standstill since the accident, but, according to Sadler, the scene is expected to be cleared by 6:45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT