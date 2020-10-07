Achievement gap 2nd day's topic

This combination photo shows U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. (left) and Scott Richardson, an attorney for the Jacksonville/North Pulaski County School District.

The second day of a federal court hearing on the question of whether the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District has met desegregation obligations included testimony on racial achievement gaps on state-required exams.

Austin Porter Jr., an attorney for the McClendon intervenors who are Black students in the 4,000-student Jacksonville district, questioned Assistant Superintendent Tiffany Bone about the 2019 ACT Aspire test results that showed a gap of up to 30 percentage points between Black and white students.

"We were not happy," Bone told Porter about the gap in the results for the student groups, and added: "I was concerned about the underperformance of all our students."

Bone and Gregory Hodges, the district's assistant superintendent for elementary education, both spent time on the witness stand Tuesday in the hearing being conducted by U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.

At issue is whether the district has complied with the terms of the desegregation Plan 2000 in regard to student discipline, academics, incentives for staff members and self-monitoring.

The district, represented by attorney Scott Richardson, is seeking to be released from further court monitoring of district operations. The McClendon intervenors, however, are challenging the Jacksonville district's assertions that it has complied with its desegregation obligations.

Marshall held a similar hearing on the Pulaski County Special School District's desegregation efforts in July but has not yet issued a decision.

Both the Pulaski County Special district and the Jacksonville/North Pulaski district -- which was carved out of the Pulaski County Special system -- are obligated to substantially comply with Plan 2000 and subsequent court directives. Jacksonville/North Pulaski was established in 2014 as a separate school district with the condition that it must meet the Pulaski County Special district's desegregation obligations.

Porter questioned Bone about third-grade reading results on the Aspire exams that showed that 79% of Jacksonville's Black third graders scored at the "in need of support" and "close" levels, which indicate a below-grade level. Sixty-four percent of white third graders did the same, a gap of 15 percentage points.

Similarly, 82% of Black fourth graders scored below the desired level in reading as did 56% of white students, a gap of 26 points.

And in sixth-grade science, 88% of Black students and 58% of white students scored below the "meets standards" category, a difference of 30 points.

The 2019 results are the most recent available because the coronavirus pandemic caused the state to cancel the tests that were supposed to be given in April.

In response to questions from attorneys, Bone and Hodges, both employed in the district since 2017, elaborated on testimony from Monday on the initiatives and practices the district has put in place to raise student achievement.

Those include the three-level Response to Intervention model in which students who are struggling in the regular academic program are identified and provided second-level extra support and, if that is not successful, they are moved to the top level with its more intense support.

The model envisions 80% of students achieving well with regular classroom instruction and smaller percentages of students needing the additional instruction, but that base level percentage is far lower in the Jacksonville system. Bone said that tells the Jacksonville district that the regular instructional program must be strengthened.

Other initiatives include the professional learning communities in which grade level teachers at a school can meet regularly as a team to plan lessons and tests, and share instructional strategies.

One of the district's newest initiatives is the Ford Next Generation Learning model at Jacksonville High, Bone said. That school and most other public high schools in Pulaski County are creating business and industry-themed academies, graduates from which will have earned business, industry and college credentials. Bone said the program with its career pathways is a means to achieving the district's goal of graduating students who are able to earn a family-sustainable wage.

Also in response to questions, Bone on Tuesday described the district's efforts to provide both in-person and online instruction to students this school year.

"The biggest challenge is apathy and the lack of engagement among some students who are at home," Bone said.

Those students would be better served by attending classes on campus, she said. But the district's efforts to contact families by phone or by sending district security officers to the homes have been met with angry resistance, she said. "They don't feel safe," she said about sending their children to school.

Bone and Hodges throughout the hearing Tuesday offered assurances that all district services are available to all students regardless of race or family income.

The educators also said they don't use poverty as an excuse for low student achievement.

Hodges did say that he believes poverty rather than race drives differences in student achievement.

"Poor kids have more needs than non-poor kids," he said.