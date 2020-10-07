Arkansas wrecks kill 2, troopers say

Two Arkansas men died following crashes Tuesday afternoon that happened just over an hour apart, troopers said.

Willie Wood, 78, of Harrisburg was driving south on Arkansas 149 in Crittenden County when his Ford F-150 crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Mack truck, according to a preliminary report by state police. Troopers said the wreck, which happened just north of Three Forks at about 4:20 p.m., killed Wood.

In White County, a crash at about 5:30 p.m. killed 36-year-old Lance A. West of Humphrey, a separate report states.

The GMC Sierra that West was driving south on Arkansas 5 in El Paso crossed the centerline on a curve near Main Street and struck the rear-end of a pickup, according to the report. Troopers said West was taken to Unity Health Medical Center in Searcy, where he later died.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of both wrecks, the report states.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 479 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.