Astros' bats keep thumping A's

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, left, and George Springer celebrate after the Astros defeated the Oakland Athletics in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES -- Back-to-back home runs off back-to-back pitches. The Houston Astros can't miss these days.

George Springer hit two home runs and Houston kept making noise in the playoffs, beating the Oakland Athletics 5-2 on Tuesday to take a 2-0 lead in their AL division series.

Martin Maldonado also went deep for Houston, which needs one win to reach its fourth consecutive AL Championship Series. Game 3 in the best-of-five series is today, when Houston is the home team in the neutral site matchup.

"With every victory, the energy and the confidence grows," first-year Houston Manager Dusty Baker said. "We're expecting good things to happen."

Springer put Houston ahead to stay with a two-run, two-out drive in the third.

Houston went back-to-back in the fifth, extending the lead to 5-2.

Maldonado's solo shot chased loser Sean Manaea in his first appearance this postseason. Yusmeiro Petit came in, and Springer connected for his second home run of the game. Maldonado yelled and raised his right arm in celebration from his seat in the dugout.

"Just a couple bad pitches," Manaea said. "I know we are going to figure this thing out and turn it around."

Springer's 17 postseason home runs tied Nelson Cruz and Jim Thome for most through a player's first 54 career postseason games. Five of Springer's postseason home runs have come at Dodger Stadium, where the Astros beat the Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series.

"I don't really pay attention to that stuff," Springer said. "I'd much rather us win."

Houston improved to 7-3 in Dodger Stadium since that World Series. Current A's pitcher Mike Fiers last year told of his old team's sign-stealing scandal used in 2017, a revelation that rocked baseball.

Houston turned three double plays, including one to end the game. Second baseman Jose Altuve got the first two going and had a hand in all three.

"What kept us in the game was our defense," Baker said. "Jose made some great plays."

Hot, sunny and dry conditions again created an ideal environment for the long ball. The teams combined for five home runs, raising the series total to 11.

Winner Framber Valdez allowed 2 runs and 5 hits in 7 innings, struck out 4 and walked 1. The 26-year-old left-hander, making his first postseason start, retired his final 10 batters.

"His ball is moving all over the place. His breaking ball was good," A's Manager Bob Melvin said. "Our bats were better early. He got more confidence as the game went along. Last three times out he has pitched with a lot of confidence."

Valdez dazzled in his relief appearance against Minnesota in the AL wild-card series opener, tossing 5 scoreless innings and scattering 2 hits to go with 5 strikeouts.

Enoli Paredes retired the side in the eighth. Ryan Pressly worked around Marcus Semien's leadoff single in the ninth, Oakland's only hit past the fourth inning, to finish a six-hitter for his second save of the postseason.

Oakland didn't have an at-bat with a runner in scoring position. The A's are hitting 14 for 62 (.226) in the series.

"We have nothing to lose from here," A's infielder Chad Pinder said.

Oakland got on board with Khris Davis' second-inning home run, his third of this postseason, that put the A's ahead.

After Springer's first home run, the Astros extended their lead to 3-1 on Carlos Correa's RBI groundout in the fourth that scored Michael Brantley, who doubled leading off.

Pinder led off the bottom half with a 453-foot home run to right-center, the longest home run at Dodger Stadium this season.

For the second straight game, Oakland's starting pitching failed to go deep. Manaea gave up 4 runs and 5 hits in 4 2/3 innings. Chris Bassitt didn't get out of the fourth in Game 1, allowing three runs and nine hits.

"We just have to win tomorrow and worry about the next day after that," Melvin said. "Anything further than that is a distraction."

Baker said right-hander Zack Greinke is dealing with arm soreness. He hasn't pitched in the series, and Baker said the team is awaiting test results.

"It's pretty evident the last three, four starts that he wasn't himself," Baker said.

Houston Astros' George Springer, right, watches his two-run home run off of Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea, left, during the third inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Houston Astros' George Springer, left, is congratulated by Carlos Correa after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Houston Astros' George Springer, right, hits a solo home run off of Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Yusmeiro Petit, left, during the fifth inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Oakland Athletics players stand in the dugout during the ninth inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Houston Astros' Framber Valdez (59) pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea pitches against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)