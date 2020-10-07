Bridge fix to shut lane near Malvern

Repairs to the bridge deck of the Arkansas 84 overpass on Interstate 30 near Malvern will require a lane closing on the interstate for three days starting today, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Crews will close the eastbound inside lane of I-30 at the Arkansas 84 exit from 8 a.m. today until 4 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.
The lane will remain closed for the duration of the work, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by advanced warning signs and traffic barrels.
