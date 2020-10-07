Death recalls ourdebt to lawmen

We sometimes forget that these are dangerous jobs.

Yesterday was a stark reminder.

Detective Kevin Collins was serving on the violent crimes unit of the Pine Bluff Police Department when he and two other officers were working on a case, and the suspects, according to the police, began shooting at them.

One officer escaped injury. One was hit by gunfire, but his injuries were not life-threatening. The third officer, Detective Collins was mortally wounded.

Knowing what exactly happened will take a while. But that knowledge won't change anything. We will still be left with a deep sadness over the loss of someone so full of life and so full of love for his job and community.

As one of his friends said, he was nice to everyone. It also appeared he was the same person to everyone. No matter who was talking about Officer Collins, they all remembered how much he wanted to be a police officer and how much he loved his job.

He had worked for the state Department of Correction and also for the Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association, and it was during Collins' work at MECA that current Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant said he recalled Collins wanting to work for the department.

Alderman Ivan Whitfield, who served as police chief for a time, had a similar story about Collins.

"The day he came, you knew he wanted to be a police officer," Whitfield said. "There was no doubt, no mistake."

And Collins' good friend, Robert Blair, who used to live in apartment number 7 while Collins lived in number 11 in a complex in White Hall, said it was no secret how much Collins wanted to join the force, calling it Collins' "dream job."

It was not surprising to learn then to hear from Mayor Shirley Washington, who said Collins' mother said her son had wanted to be a police officer since he was 3.

And he was good at what he did. He was frequently honored at the monthly Coffee with the Chiefs get-together, and in 2017 he was named officer of the year. His exploits that year included kicking in a door of a house where he saw smoke coming from and saving the life of a 95-year-old woman who had already passed out.

We imagine many and perhaps all police officers want, from a young age, to go into law enforcement. For them, it has to be a calling. They are not paid handsomely, the hours are grueling, one minute they are at zero risk and the next, they are putting their lives in danger. There's mental and physical wear and tear, not to mention the worry that loved ones endure every time mom or dad or sis or bro goes off to work.

Collins' friend Blair said the two of them had a little back and forth they used to do. Blair works in health care and, at the time, Collins was working at the prison. As they passed each other going off to their jobs, Blair said Collins would say, "Robert, you be careful today." And Blair said he would, in return, say, "You, too, Mr. Collins."

But to be a police officer is, from day one, a dangerous job. And yet, Collins was in his element as one.

We look around the country at the vilification of police officers and police departments, and certainly, there have been horrendous acts perpetrated by some. But those protests seem far far away at a time when the whole community wants to wrap its collective arms around the entire police department here and say, "Thank you." Thank you for keeping us safe. Thank you for your commitment to your profession. Thank you for being the brave ones.

Detective Collins, we will all miss you. You did make a difference.