Police Beat

Dog finds drugs after traffic stop

A Cabot woman's vehicle was found with drugs inside after a police dog alerted on the vehicle Monday evening, according to a report.

Because of a delayed stop and "furtive movement," an officer used the dog to sniff around the vehicle of driver Sheena Pacheco, 35, the report said. The dog alerted on the vehicle, it said.

Police found two plastic bags of methamphetamine, two oxycodone pills, a clonazepam pill, a partial diazepam pill, a partial alprazolam pill, a red straw with residue and an empty white mini jar, according to the report.

Pacheco was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she has a hold for immigration authorities and is charged with three felony counts of possession of schedule IV drugs; felony possession of schedule II drugs; felony possession of methamphetamine; felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor improper turn and misdemeanor failure to signal.

Bogus license plate leads to drug arrest

North Little Rock police arrested a Carlisle man after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle Sunday evening, according to a report.

Officer responded to the call at the intersection of 36th and Chandler streets just before 7:30 p.m. where a red pickup with a fictitious plate was found running with Justin Montgomery, 38, at the wheel, the report said.

A search found two plastic bags of methamphetamine and a small digital scale, according to the report.

Montgomery was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was no longer on the jail's roster Tuesday night. He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

NLR search said

to turn up meth

A North Little Rock man was arrested after a SWAT team search-and-seizure warrant on his property Tuesday morning, according to a report.

Narcotics officers and a SWAT team executed the warrant at 1414 W. 20th St. where they found Michael Young, 56, the report said.

Police found methamphetamine, marijuana, and many paraphernalia items, according to the report.

Young was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he has no bail and is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine; felony possession of drug paraphernalia; felony maintaining a drug premises; and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.