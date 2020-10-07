Dr. Bell Balark's work honored

Dr. Kimbra Bell Balark was invited to a fellowship in the American College of Physicians.

"Invited fellowship is achieved by physicians who are recognized for their personal integrity, superior competence in internal medicine, professional accomplishment, and demonstrated scholarship," according to release.

The daughter of James and Josephine Bell of White Hall, Bell Balark is an assistant professor of clinical medicine at Northwestern Memorial Hospital at Chicago, according to LinkedIn. She has been on staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and on faculty at Northwestern University Medical School since 2000. She is a graduate of White Hall High School.