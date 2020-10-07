Elliott reports war chest up by $1.4M in U.S. race

U.S. Rep. French Hill and state Sen. Joyce Elliott are shown in these file photos.

WASHINGTON -- State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, raised more than $1.4 million for her congressional race during the third quarter of the year, her campaign announced this morning.

That's twice as much as any other Arkansas congressional campaign has collected in a quarter, the campaign said.

Elliott, a former teacher who is trying to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill, has collected more than $2.5 million since announcing her candidacy in November, the campaign said.

She's obtained financial support despite her decision to suspend in-person fundraisers after declaration of the covid-19 public health emergency.

Overall, 96% of Elliott's contributions have been from small-dollar donors; people giving $200 or less, the campaign said. Her average online donation, between July 1 and Sept. 30, was $40, it said.

In a written statement, campaign manager Rhonna-Rose Akama-Makia said Elliott has broad, grassroots support.

"It means the world to Senator Elliott to receive so much support from such a diverse, people-driven movement. Our recent progress in polls proves that the voice of the people still matters in politics," Akama-Makia said.

A Hill spokesman said the three-term incumbent from Little Rock would also be releasing his fundraising totals today.

The campaign declined to say whether Hill would be able to match or surpass Elliott's figures.

In a written statement, Judith Goodson, Hill's campaign manager, indicated the totals would be solid.

"Congressman French Hill had an incredibly good fundraising quarter, and we are confident our message is resonating with voters. After all, Arkansans want lower taxes, affordable health care and protections for pre-existing conditions and to know that their families -- and neighborhoods -- are protected, which is why they are excited to send French Hill back to Congress in November," she said.

The 2nd Congressional District, which includes most of Central Arkansas, has long been the most competitive race in the state.

In recent years in the race for that seat, Democrats have carried Pulaski County, but have failed to carry the others -- Saline, Faulkner, White, Conway, Perry and Van Buren counties.

In 2018, Hill defeated then-state Rep. Clarke Tucker of Little Rock 52.1% to 45.8% with Libertarian Joe Swafford capturing the other 2%.

Tucker's third-quarter fundraising that year was $695,368.

A Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College survey last month showed Hill leading Elliott, 47.5% to 46%.

The poll of 698 likely voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

On Monday, Elliott's campaign released an internal poll of 511 likely voters, showing the race tied.

Conducted by ALG Research between Sept. 27 and 29, it had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points, the pollster said.

With polling showing a close race, outside groups have begun pouring money into advertising.

Last month, the National Education Association, BlackPAC and Women vote! announced plans for a million-dollar "independent expenditure program" to aid Elliott's campaign, including radio, television and digital ads, and mailers.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has also reserved $330,000 in advertising space targeting Hill, Politico reported last month.

Around the same time, a Republican super PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund, announced that it was spending $500,000 to target Elliott.

On Tuesday, the American Bankers Association and the Arkansas Bankers Association announced that they would be running ads to boost Hill's campaign.

Hal Bass, emeritus political science professor at Ouachita Baptist University, said Elliott's 2020 congressional campaign is much stronger than her 2010 bid, when she ran and lost to Republican Tim Griffin.

"I think she's made a competitive race of it," he said.

Strong backing from the national Democratic Party has been crucial, Bass said.

"She got the endorsement of President [Barack] Obama. I think that was a signal to donors around the country that that was a race worth investing in," he said.

The 2nd District is the best shot Democrats in Arkansas have of winning a congressional seat, but Republicans will be rallying around Hill, Bass predicted.

"She will need to get an extraordinary turnout in Pulaski [County]. Then she'll have to figure out some way to do what Democrats in recent years have not been able to do at all, and that is make substantial inroads in the outlying counties," Bass said.

"I think she has a really good name ID and reputation in the educational community, and there are teachers in every nook and cranny of the 2nd [Congressional] District. She's labored in that vineyard for a long time, and she has substantial credit and credibility in the ... educational community. But I think it's still an uphill climb," he said.