Get to know Arkansas LB commit Christopher Paul

Christopher Paul Jr. is one of two linebackesr committed to Arkansas and one of 19 pledges in the 2021 class.

Paul accumulated 24 scholarship offers from schools such as Tennessee, Louisville, Nebraska, TCU, Michigan State, West Virginia, Minnesota and other programs before committing to Arkansas.

Nickname: Pooh

School/City: Crisp County High School in Cordele, Ga.

Height: 6-1.5

Weight: 235 pounds

Bench max: 325 pounds

Squat max: 500 pounds

Number of years playing football: 13

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: No other school has intrigued me

I committed to Arkansas because: The bonds I have with the coaches are phenomenal and the atmosphere and energized play style they have.

I plan to major in: Kinesiology to become a physical therapist

The recruiting process is: Fun. I can say I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball

I'm happiest when I: Help others in need to be the best they can be and supporting their dreams.

My mom is always on me to do: The dishes

Favorite video game: Call Of Duty

Favorite NFL player: Luke Keuchly

Favorite music: R&B

Must-watch TV show: Good Times

How would you spend one million dollars? I honestly would save my earnings for a time I really would need them. But I would buy the fastest car in the world.

What superpower would you choose if given the option? Invisibility

Favorite uniform color/combo: All-black uniforms with any color of writing is perfect.

Team entrance song, if you could pick: Steady Mobbin' by Lil Wayne

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Quarter Pounder with ketchup and mustard, fries, and a Strawberry Banana Smoothie. I absolutely love burgers.

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Lauren London

I will never ever eat: Cake

Dream Date: Lauren London and I on a beach with candle light listening to old R&B while watching the sunset.

Hobbies: I like to play video games or watch film.

The one thing I could not live without is: My phone

Role model: Definitely my Pops

Three words to describe me: Fun, kind, energetic

People would be surprised that I: Am sometimes afraid of holding my own fish when I catch one.

Three people I would invite to dinner: My girlfriend, Lauren London and Meagan Good