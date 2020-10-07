Highway department wants input on public comment procedures

Traffic passes Thursday, July 2, 2020, along Main Street in Cave Springs near the turnoff to Healing Springs Road (Arkansas 264) and the Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation Department has recently updated its public involvement procedures for to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program and the Long Range Intermodal Transportation Plan.

The procedures are intended to ensure frequent opportunities for public review of transportation planning programs.

Traditionally, there are two types of planning activities: those at the statewide level and those specific to a region or community. Both rely upon involvement by the public to develop the most appropriate solution to transportation challenges.

Periodically, procedures are reviewed and revised if needed. Part of the process includes asking the public to review the actual process used to solicit and consider public involvement for specific projects and statewide planning efforts.

The department's revised Public Involvement Procedures may be found at www.ardot.gov.

The public is invited to review these procedures and provide suggested revisions. Comments will be accepted until Nov. 20.