Happy birthday: First epic fun and lucrative work, and then it flips the other way around. What luck! It's due in part to your tendency to gravitate toward projects that engage you on many levels. You'll explore relationships with your eyes wide open.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): No matter how large or small a threat may be, the same move is called for -- turn and face it. Facing small stuff makes it easier to face big stuff.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There's much that will go right as you mind your own business (and much could go wrong if you don't.) The trick is in planning ahead -- knowing what you're going to focus on and erecting barriers to distraction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You often step up to take care of the situation, but you don't have to be the point person every time. Let others step in. It's good for the bond when everyone takes some of the responsibility.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): One benefit to getting really good at something is that you don't have to start from scratch every time. It won't feel like work until you're in the middle part. Keep at it. You're headed toward mastery.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your gut tells you about more than one kind of hunger. Today, it's in tune to emotional needs and the craving for comforts that cannot be satisfied with food. Who are your go-to sources for emotional warmth?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There is no happiness guarantee for helping others, not for the helper, nor for the helped. However, to give in this way certainly raises the odds that somewhere along the line, someone will be satisfied.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The number of useful actions you complete in a day would be mindboggling to a younger version of you. Don't forget that you've worked up to this and deserve every reward coming to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Bright notions will light up your mind in a nonstop flow. They're more than you can act on now, but stockpile them for the future. And remember, money can't buy ideas. Ideas come first and the money follows.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Beware the optical illusions of progress. Forward movement doesn't always look the same and the backward slide can be just as tricky to detect. This is why you need witnesses in various positions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Accept all the care people want to give you today, and they will give more than you're comfortable with. It might even annoy you. Still, it's important to understand what it's like to be on all sides of a relationship.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): While some worry their lives are too ordinary to be interesting conversation, you'll have the opposite concern. You'll hold back wild stories aplenty as you're careful to share the information most likely to help you fit in.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll be appointed to clear up a messy situation. Approach it like you're cleaning out a junk drawer. Things that land in a junk drawer are usually junk. Be merciless.