Lakers get drift of LeBron's vibe

LeBron James (left) of the Los Angeles Lakers and Jae Crowder of the Miami Heat fight for a rebound during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- LeBron James woke up from his game-day nap Tuesday and decided it was time to send his Los Angeles Lakers teammates a message.

He grabbed his phone and told the Lakers they were facing a must-win game.

"I felt that vibe. I felt that pressure," James said. "I felt like, for me personally, this was one of the biggest games of my career."

Message delivered.

James and the Lakers are back in control of these NBA Finals, one win away from the franchise's 17th championship. James finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists, and Anthony Davis' three-pointer with 39.5 seconds left finally settled matters as the Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 in Game 4.

The Lakers lead 3-1 and can win the title when the series resumes Friday.

"Big-time play. Big-time moment," James said of Davis' three-pointer. "Not only for A.D., but for our ballclub and for our franchise."

Davis finished with 22 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 15 and Danny Green added 10 for the Lakers, who didn't trail at any point in the final 20-plus minutes. The Lakers are now 56-0 this season when leading going into the fourth quarter.

Jimmy Butler scored 22 points for Miami, which got 21 from Tyler Herro, 17 from Duncan Robinson and 15 from Bam Adebayo -- who returned after missing two games with a neck injury.

"I just loved seeing our guys compete. I love how they respond in between those four lines," Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra said. "This was a throwback game and there were some moments of truth there at the end, and probably the bottom line is they won those moments of truth."

He's right. Whenever Miami had something going, the Lakers snuffed it out.

James' three-pointer with 8:18 left in the third put the Lakers up 55-54 and set the tone for the way the rest of the night was going to go; L.A. leading, Miami chasing.

"Like I always say, they're a really, really, really good team and we've got to play ... near perfect to beat them," Butler said. "We didn't do that tonight. We'll watch this, learn from it, but we can't lose another one."

The Lakers were up by seven with 2:27 left in the third after a three-pointer by Davis, but Miami scored the next six to get within one. Herro made a three early in the fourth to get Miami within one again, but the Heat promptly fouled Markieff Morris on a three-point try, and he made all three shots.

Butler scored inside to tie the game with 6:27 left, but James scored the next five points himself, including a three-point play where he ended up flat on his back after spinning the ball perfectly off the glass for a score on a drive while taking contact.

"You have to credit our guys' competitive spirit," Lakers Coach Frank Vogel said. "They were flying around and just competing at an extremely high level at that end of the floor."

A bounce here, a bounce there. Those were the differences late, and the Lakers made their own breaks.

Butler had a corner three that would have given Miami the lead rim out with 3:05 left, and Caldwell-Pope made a corner three at the other end seven seconds later to put the Lakers up 93-88. Miami then turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation, Caldwell-Pope scored on a drive for a seven-point lead.

James said the job isn't done. But he knows the Lakers are on the brink.

"I love what we did tonight," he said.

