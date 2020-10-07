Sections
Little Rock police: Man shot in leg

by David Wilson | Today at 3:12 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Kingland man told Little Rock officers early Wednesday that he was shot by someone in a black SUV, but the man didn't offer much more detail, a police report states.

Officers responded after 1 a.m. Wednesday to UAMS Medical Center and spoke with Rickey Ray, 30, who said he was shot "near a bridge in a parking lot," according to the report. Ray didn't know which bridge.

The report states Ray was "reluctant" to provide details on the time and location of the shooting, nor did he provide a suspect description. Officers checked Riverfront Park and the Junction Bridge areas for a crime scene but did not find one, according to the report.

Ray was injured in his left leg from the top of his foot to his calf, the report states. Police said his injuries from the shooting do not appear life-threatening.

