LR approves contract for insurance coverage

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday night approved a $16 million contract to provide employee health insurance coverage in 2021.

The agreement extends the city's contract with UnitedHealthcare for another year, the fourth in a five-year proposal from the insurance company. Additionally, the company will forgive the December 2020 premium credit of about $1.2 million on behalf of the city.

Because of the covid-19 pandemic, insurance companies saw claims trend downward in March, April and May as a result of people not going in for routine appointments or elective surgeries, Tom Kane, the city's insurance broker, told the board at a meeting in August. That resulted in favorable paid loss ratios and cash surpluses on behalf of insurance companies.

The city's health insurance contract in 2020 was $15 million.

The city board approved the 2021 contract in a voice vote at Tuesday's's regular meeting. At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris said he voted for it because he didn't see any way around it, and that he saw the premium forgiveness as an "enticement or inducement" to maintain the contract. The city considered moving to a self-funded insurance plan in 2019 for 2020, and could go that way in 2021 for 2022, according to City Manager Bruce Moore.

"I don't think that based on what I have seen over the years that they have done a good job helping manage the health of the citizens that we take care of," Kumpuris said of UnitedHealthcare.

As a result of the savings, the city will not charge employees the usual $34.28 for their premium in December, Human Resources Department Director Stacey Witherell said.

The city also will hire a wellness coordinator, a position that was cut in 2019 during the 2018 budgeting process, Moore said.

The wellness coordinator's first step will be going through the city's insurance claims data and identifying chronic conditions that can be costly, such as diabetes, heart disease and obesity, Witherell said.

Moore said having a wellness coordinator was popular among city employees, and that the person had the responsibility of organizing group events such as interdepartmental competitions at the Jim Dailey Fitness and Aquatic Center, and that he was excited to bring it back.

The job will be posted in the next 30 days and the salary will be between $40,000 and $55,000, Moore said.

About 2,000 city employees, which includes employees at outside agencies, are enrolled in the healthcare plan.