Man held in Greene County slaying, police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 12:59 p.m.
A man is in custody after an argument Tuesday led to a fatal shooting in Greene County, police said.

Officers dispatched at about 4:45 p.m. to an apartment at 107 N. 5th St. in Marmaduke found 29-year-old Wesley Schuler outside, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police Chief Scott Chambers. Schuler was transported to a Paragould hospital, where he later died, Chambers said.

The suspected gunman was taken into custody at the scene, though Chambers didn’t immediately identify the man. Police said the man was being held at the Greene County jail, though no charges had been filed early Wednesday afternoon.

State police are also investigating the shooting. A news release by the agency states its investigative file will be given to the county prosecuting attorney to determine whether any charges will be filed.

