Motel arrests includeslain-officer suspect

PINE BLUFF -- Two men arrested Monday afternoon at the Econo Lodge Motel at 210 N. Blake St. in Pine Bluff after the slaying of detective Kevin Collins were booked into the Jefferson County jail later that night with one being held on suspicion of capital murder and the other being held for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on suspicion of federal firearms violations.

The two men are believed to have ties with one of two rival street gangs operating in Pine Bluff that have been under investigation by law enforcement authorities.

KeShone Smith, 19, of Pine Bluff, was booked into the jail about 8 p.m. Monday and on Tuesday was listed on the jail roster as being held on suspicion of capital murder. Smith, a suspect in a June homicide in Georgia, has been sought by law enforcement officials from that state since then, and has been the subject of a search in and around Pine Bluff after police here were notified by police in Conyers, Ga.

According to a June news report in the Rockdale Newton Citizen in Conyers, Smith is suspected of involvement in a June 15 shooting that claimed the life of 23-year-old Money White Jr. at the Brookfield Apartments on Briar Creek Court in Conyers, which is about 24 miles east of downtown Atlanta.

Police in Georgia said they believe the motive behind the shooting was a robbery set up as part of a narcotics transaction, the news report said.

Lt. Kim Lucas of the Conyers Police Department told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in June that police there believed Smith had fled to Arkansas.

The second man taken into custody Monday, Jalyn Scott, 21, of Pine Bluff, was also arrested after the shooting at the Econo Lodge and is being held for ATF on suspicion of federal firearms violations, according to an arrest disposition report obtained from the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter was tight-lipped but did confirm that Scott is being detained on a hold order for federal authorities.

"We don't have him held on any state charges," Hunter said. "He's held on federal charges, and that's all I can say about that right now."

Hunter said Smith is scheduled for a probable cause hearing this morning in Jefferson County District Court in regard to the death of Collins at which time the prosecutor's office will ask that he be held on suspicion of capital murder until formal charges are filed against him.

According to Pine Bluff police, Collins -- along with two other members of the Violent Crimes Unit, Lt. Ralph Isaac and officer Kelsey Collins -- were at the motel as part of an "ongoing investigation," the nature of which was not disclosed, when they were ambushed in the parking lot of the Econo Lodge shortly after noon Monday. Collins and Isaac were both wounded and were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where Collins was pronounced dead just after 2 p.m.

Police said Isaac, a 20-year veteran of the department, was treated for a gunshot wound in the shoulder and held overnight for observation. Lt. David DeFoor issued a news release Tuesday evening saying that he had spoken to Isaac who told him he had been released from the hospital Tuesday evening and was resting at home with his family. DeFoor said Isaac is expected to make a full recovery.

Kelsey Collins was shot in the chest but was protected from injury by his department-issued protective vest, police said.

Smith and Scott are reportedly affiliated with the EBK/MG, or "Murda Gang" street gang that is believed to be involved in a number of homicides and shootings in the area as part of a long-running feud with a rival gang known as the "MOB," according to information that was confirmed by Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.

Both gangs are believed to be involved in three homicides and one attempted homicide that took place on Sept. 3 in Pine Bluff and left three people dead and one wounded in three separate shootings. Activities of the two rival gangs have been part of a long running investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit of the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Killed that day were Horace Harrington, 69, Emonya Moten, 17, and Kevon Mitchell, 20, all of Pine Bluff.

Harrington was shot to death in the carport of his home at 1301 Lilac St. about 2 p.m. that day. Vernon McCraney III, 18, of Pine Bluff is being held in the Jefferson County jail with bond set at $500,000 in Harrington's death. According to a probable cause affidavit, McCraney is believed to be associated with the EBK/MG street gang.

Moten and Mitchell were shot at separate locations, Moten at 1701 S. Elm St., and Mitchell at 25 Needles Dr., about 20 minutes apart between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. the same day.

Bryant Smith, 33, of Pine Bluff, and Hekeryin Cain, 23, also of Pine Bluff, are being held without bail in those homicides, each charged with two counts of capital murder.

Police said in a probable cause affidavit that Bryant Smith and Cain are believed to be affiliated with the rival gang MOB, and both victims were believed to be affiliated with EBK/MG, and that their killings were in retaliation for the earlier killing of Harrington, who police said had family members living with him with affiliations to MOB.

A recent sweep for contraband at the county jail turned up cellphones that contained evidence of planned retaliatory actions against specifically named members or associates of MOB, the affidavit said.

Upon the news of Collins' death, tributes began pouring in from around the state.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson praised Collins' service in a Twitter post, and statements offering condolences were issued by the offices of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton.

"My heart goes out to the Pine Bluff Police Department as they grieve the loss of one of their own," Griffin said in the statement. "Our police officers take extraordinary risks in order to protect our communities, and they deserve our eternal gratitude."

"Officer Collins paid the ultimate sacrifice while protecting his community and patrolling the streets of Pine Bluff," Rutledge said. "He will be remembered as a true public servant who put on the badge every day making a commitment to protect and serve the people of Pine Bluff."

"As we mourn the loss of Officer Collins and pray for Officer Isaac's recovery, may God bring comfort to their families and to the brave policemen and women of the Pine Bluff Police Department," Cotton's statement said.

The governor, in a proclamation issued Tuesday, ordered U.S. and Arkansas flags lowered to half-staff in tribute to Collins. He ordered the flags to remain at half-staff until after Collins' funeral.

"We are forever grateful for his service and the dedication of our entire law enforcement community," Hutchinson said in a statement. "Our prayers remain with Officer Collins' family, the Pine Bluff Police Department and for the full recovery of Lt. Ralph Isaac."

On Tuesday morning, Collins' body was escorted from Little Rock to Pine Bluff in a procession that involved more than 50 vehicles from numerous law enforcement agencies around the state. Police, first responders and mourners lined the route to pay their respects as the procession passed on its way to Brown Funeral Home where funeral arrangements for the fallen officer are pending.

Jalyn Scott