Compiled by

Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

• Rapper, designer and entrepreneur Kanye West said his largest asset is fashion company Yeezy, worth "over $50 million," according to an October report on his financial assets and liabilities filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics as part of his run for president. The firm's apparel and footwear arms are also listed as worth more than $50 million each. Last year, Bank of America valued just the sneaker side of Yeezy at as much as $3 billion, according to a document reviewed by Bloomberg. The value of his stakes in Adidas and Nike are worth as much as $50 million and $25 million, respectively, the filing shows. West also lists liabilities of up to $100 million, the bulk of which are made up of various mortgages. Earlier this year, his personal accountant, David Choi, provided an unaudited balance sheet that pegs the rapper's net worth at $3.15 billion, with the bulk of his fortune tied to Bank of America's Yeezy valuation, which was done before the pandemic shook up the global economy. West, 43, announced his run for president via Twitter in July, though he hasn't secured a spot on the ballot in many states. He has qualified to appear in at least 12 states, including Arkansas, Mississippi and Vermont. West's platform calls for a culture of life, restoration of faith and police reform. Democrats have accused Republicans of helping the campaign to act as a spoiler to siphon votes from former Vice President Joe Biden.

• Conductor Andris Nelsons has reached agreement on contract extensions with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Gewandhausorchester of Leipzig, Germany, the parties announced. With the three-year contract extension announced Monday, Nelsons, who was named the Boston Symphony's 15th music director in 2014, will remain the its music director through the the 2024-25 season. His current eight-year contract was scheduled to end in August 2022. Nelsons also announced the continuation of the Boston Symphony Orchestra/Gewandhausorchester Alliance through 2025. Under the new contract, Nelsons will lead the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a minimum of 12 weeks of programs at Boston's Symphony Hall and will continue to have a significant presence each season at Tanglewood, the Boston Symphony's summer home in western Massachusetts. "I am filled with gratitude and great happiness for the opportunity to continue my musical journey with the BSO, and I feel a powerful sense of anticipation around being reunited with the orchestra and our dear audiences as soon as the regulations around the pandemic allow," Nelsons, 41, said in a statement. The Boston Symphony Orchestra suspended its fall season for the first time since its founding in 1881 because of the coronavirus pandemic.