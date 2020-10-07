Walmart establishes

insurance brokerage

Walmart Inc. has formed an insurance brokerage, the retailer said Tuesday. Walmart Insurance Services LLC will sell Medicare insurance plans during the open enrollment period that starts Oct. 15.

"Helping customers select the right Medicare insurance plan to meet their needs aligns with Walmart's mission of helping people save money and live better," said David Sullivan, the new company's general manager.

Lori Flees, chief operating officer of Walmart U.S. health and wellness, said in a news release that Walmart Insurance Services will offer Medicare Part D, Advantage and Supplement plans from a number of carriers. The firm is licensed in every state and Washington, D.C.

Walmart has made steady inroads into the health care field. It now has six Walmart Health centers, including one in Springdale, that offer low-cost health services and mental health counseling regardless of the patient's insurance status.

Walmart opened its first health center in September 2019. It plans to add nine more by the end of the fiscal year on Jan. 31, and another seven in 2021.

-- Serenah McKay

Telecommunications

firms in state merge

Network Services Group, a 31-year-old telecommunications company based in North Little Rock, announced that it has merged with Garrett Communications LLC of Bentonville.

Garrett has been a telecommunications provider since 1982, providing sales and service for all major brands of telephone systems, voice mail, computer cabling, computers and computer network. Its clients will join Network Services' stable of clients, which include banks, medical firms, manufacturers, municipalities and professional services companies across Arkansas.

Network Services Group employed 55 before the merger and will "push to about 60 in the short term," said Ryan Flynn, Network Services Group president.

The company has had a small office in Northwest Arkansas to support clients in the area, Flynn said. The merger will give the company an opportunity to expand, he said.

"We are excited about our growth in Northwest Arkansas and plan to continue to expand across the region," Flynn said in a news release.

-- Noel Oman

Day down for stocks

in Arkansas Index

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 427.86, down 0.29.

"Stocks reversed course in the last hour of trading on Tuesday after news hit that President Donald Trump called off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on coronavirus-relief legislation until after the election," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.