100 years ago

Oct. 7, 1920

CONWAY -- To lose just ordinary money would cause some concern to most of us, but to lose a favorite lucky five-spot carried for 25 years or more is still worse, according to J. D. Collier, who lost his lucky piece of currency August 31 and had it returned to him this morning by Lawrence Nipper, aged 12, a Little Rock school boy. Mr. Collier found the $5 bill more than 25 years ago. He picked it up near the pump which used to be in the alley by the side of Martin & Harton's store. Since then he has carried the bill in his billfold, explaining that as long as he had it he would never be "broke."

50 years ago

Oct. 7, 1970

WEST MEMPHIS -- The question of voting for aldermen by wards has been placed on the November ballot by the West Memphis City Council, following, a veto of the Council's approval of ward voting by Mayor Tilden Rodgers. The Council two weeks ago voted 5-3 to approve ward voting, which is allowed by legislation passed by the 1969 special session of the state legislature. Aldermen here currently are elected by a city-wide vote.

25 years ago

Oct. 7, 1995

• Little Rock's Highland Park public housing project soon will vanish. The city's housing authority received word Friday that it will get $14.1 million from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to raze, then rebuild Highland Park. "Highland Park would basically disappear as we know it," Little Rock Housing Authority Director Lee Jones said Friday. Jones said he learned of the award when Sen. Dale Bumpers, D-Ark., issued a release Friday morning. "We still haven't been officially notified," Jones said. Rumors circulated Friday that HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros would be in Little Rock on Monday to make the announcement.

10 years ago

Oct. 7, 2010

• A University of Arkansas at Fayetteville fraternity that lost its charter last fall is on its way to being reinstated less than a year after a potential new member was hospitalized with alcohol poisoning. About 30 freshmen and sophomores are living in the former Phi Delta Theta house on Stadium Drive. "We felt it was important to allow them to rebuild and re-charter in the proper way," said Ashley Tull, associate dean of students. The international fraternity Phi Delta Theta dissolved its Fayetteville charter after an 18-year-old freshman was hospitalized for two days after consuming alcohol at a "big brother little brother" event Nov. 12.