Parkview returns for stiff challenge

Landon Rogers of Little Rock Parkview leads the Patriots against Benton on Friday night in a matchup between the third- and fourth-ranked teams in Class 6A. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

After two weeks off, Little Rock Parkview is scheduled to play a football game Friday.

The Patriots had to cancel their first two 6A-West Conference games at Greenwood on Sept. 25 and against Lake Hamilton on Oct. 1 at home because three players testing positive for covid-19, and six others had to quarantine.

This week, the Patriots (3-0) are set to face defending 6A-West champion Benton (3-2, 2-0 6A-West) at 7 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Coach Brad Bolding said the Patriots are ready to go against the Panthers.

"It's been good," Bolding said. "Our coaches have worked a whole lot and broken down a lot of film. We've spent the past week looking at Benton."

Parkview's last game was Sept. 18, a 28-6 victory over Pine Bluff in Little Rock.

In Parkview's first three games, senior quarterback Landon Rogers has done his damage in the air and on the ground. Rogers, who has orally committed to the University of Arkansas, has rushed for 278 yards and 9 touchdowns on 39 carries. He is 36-of-62 passing for 357 yards and a touchdown.

Junior running back James Jointer is at 227 yards and 3 touchdowns on 39 carries.

Also, sophomore Willie Eackles has scored three touchdowns, including two rushing and a kickoff return for another score.

Stopping Rogers is the Panthers' main goal, Benton Coach Brad Harris said.

"Everything runs through him," Harris said. "He's got a cannon for an arm. He can make all of the throws. He runs the ball extremely well. We've got our hands full."

Benton is coming off a 42-0 victory over Siloam Springs at home Friday, where senior quarterback Garrett Brown passed for 242 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Panthers led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 35-0 at halftime.

"It was big from a momentum and confidence standpoint," Harris said. "On Friday, everything clicked for us. Our offense played well. Our offensive line played well. Our defense attacked the ball aggressively and created plays.

"It was by far our best game of the season."

Getting off to a quick start will be important for Benton again at Parkview, Harris said.

"It's crucial," he said. "We have to finish drives and take advantage against a good Parkview team."

Parkview will face a Benton offense that is averaging 394 yards per game.

Brown is one of the state's leading passers, completing 93 of 169 passes for 1,260 yards with 13 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Junior running back Casey Johnson has rushed for 507 yards and 6 touchdowns on 89 carries.

Cameron Harris, a junior wide receiver, leads the Panthers with seven touchdowns.

"They're a good football team," Bolding said. "They're very well-coached. They've really impressed me on both sides of the ball. Against Siloam Springs, they just dominated that game. We have to play our best football to beat them."

Bolding believes his team is experienced enough to handle the long delay between games.

"We've got a seasoned group of players and leadership here," Bolding said. "They've done an outstanding job. They've got the right mentality."

The Panthers are attempting to go 3-0 in the 6A-West for the second consecutive season. Harris said his team has the ability to win the conference again.

"Our goal is to still play for the 6A-West championship," Harris said. "We're on an 11-game winning streak in the conference. Every game is a big one to us. We have to beat a good Parkview team.

"People will be shooting for us. We played seven games last year [in the 6A-West] and won it. We hope to do it again this year."