Petco ending sale of shock collars in animal-health push

San Diego-based Petco announced Tuesday that it will no longer sell electronic pet collars, also known as shock collars, as it doubles down on animal health and wellness.

The decision, effective immediately, is more than just a symbolic gesture; it simultaneously puts to bed a $10 million-per-year business for Petco. However, the privately held company hopes that overall sales will rise as new and existing customers seek out alternative options such as online training classes and subscription veterinary care.

"Just about every pet parent wants to do the best thing for their pet, but if you ask them, 50% don't know what that right thing to do is," Chief Executive Officer Ron Coughlin said. "People don't know how easy it is to get training help."

Shock collars, sometimes called dog training collars, use an electric current of varying intensity as a means to curb unwanted behaviors. They are readily available from a number of online retailers and are often marketed as a safe way to stop dogs' excessive barking, biting and jumping. However, some pet professionals who preach positive reinforcement instead of averse training also believe the devices are harmful and could lead to increased fear and anxiety in dogs.

Petco's latest position builds on a decision made nearly two years ago to stop carrying cat and dog food with artificial ingredients, a philosophy that has since been applied to its reptile, ferret and fish food. The company was likely emboldened by the success of its natural food campaign, which was amplified by a television spot in which cats and dogs storm a store and empty shelves.

"At that time, our business was in decline. It really made us known for something. ... It also fired up our store employees because it was consistent with their core philosophy," Coughlin said. "[The decision to stop selling foods with artificial ingredients] helped start the turnaround of the company."

Valued at $4.6 billion in 2015 when it was purchased by a private equity firm, Petco does not currently publish its financials.