Police: Man, 49, found beaten, chained at Little Rock body shop

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police are investigating after a man was reportedly found chained and badly beaten Monday in the parking lot of a Little Rock body shop.

Officers responding to an assault in progress call at El Dorado Body Shop, 4601 S. University Ave. shortly before 3 p.m. found 49-year-old Johnny Jackson of Little Rock lying face-down, his legs tied together by a “thick chain” and a yellow tow strap wrapped around the middle of his body, according to a police report.

Police said they also found red and black jumper cables on the ground near Jackson.

The victim, his face swollen and jawbone broken, told police he didn’t know where he was, the report states. Jackson also showed symptoms of a brain bleed, according to police. Medics transported him to UAMS Medical Center for treatment. Police said Jackson was in stable condition.

Authorities said they found Jackson’s son, a minor, inside the business, unharmed.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.