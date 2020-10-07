Pompeo presses Indo-Pacific allies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrive to attend their meeting in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, ahead of the four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting. (Charly Triballeau/Pool Photo via AP)

TOKYO -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that China's increasingly assertive actions across the region make it more critical than ever for four Indo-Pacific nations known as the Quad to cooperate to protect their partners and their people from Chinese "exploitation, corruption and coercion."

Pompeo made the remark at a meeting in Tokyo with the foreign ministers of Japan, India and Australia, who together make up the Quad. The talks were the group's first in-person meeting since the coronavirus pandemic began.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3U-_IuuFsSY]

Pompeo accused China of covering up the pandemic and worsening it, while threatening freedom, democracy and diversity in the region with its increasingly assertive actions.

"It is more critical now than ever that we collaborate to protect our people and partners from the Chinese Communist Party's exploitation, corruption and coercion," Pompeo said. "We see in the East and South China Seas. The Mekong, the Himalayas, the Taiwan Strait. These are just a few examples."

The talks take place weeks before the U.S. presidential election and as tensions simmer between Washington and Beijing over the coronavirus, trade, technology, Hong Kong, Taiwan and human rights. They follow a recent flare-up in tensions between China and India over their disputed Himalayan border, while relations between Australia and China also have deteriorated in recent months.

Japan, meanwhile, is concerned about China's claim to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea. Japan also considers China's growing military activity to be a security threat. Japan's annual defense policy paper in July accused China of unilaterally changing the status quo in the South China Sea, where it has built and militarized manmade islands and is assertively pressing its claim to virtually all of the sea's key fisheries and waterways.

China has denied allegations of covering up the pandemic, saying it acted quickly to provide information to the World Health Organization and the world. It says the U.S. is the biggest aggressor in the South China Sea. Beijing also denies human-right violations in its handling of Hong Kong and minority Muslims in Xinjiang, and accuses Western nations of meddling in its internal affairs.

Earlier Tuesday, new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in a meeting with the Quad diplomats that their "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" security and economic initiative is more important than ever as challenges arise from the coronavirus pandemic.

The international community faces numerous challenges as it tries to resolve the pandemic, and "this is exactly why right now it is time that we should further deepen coordination with as many countries as possible that share our vision," Suga said, without directly criticizing China.

Suga took office on Sept. 16, vowing to carry on predecessor Shinzo Abe's hawkish security and diplomatic stance. Abe was a key driving force behind promoting the Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative, which Suga called "a vision of peace and prosperity of this region" and pledged to pursue.

Pompeo, as well as Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Indian minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and their Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, held talks after meeting Suga together.

Pompeo earlier met one on one with his three counterparts, meetings in which according to the State Department reaffirmed the importance of cooperating among them to advance peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/107japan/]

Pompeo in his talks with Paynespoke of concerns about "China's malign activity in the region," while agreeing on the importance of the Quad discussions for "the promotion of peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," according to the State Department.

Motegi held a working lunch with Pompeo in which the Japanese minister said he expressed hope that Japan and the U.S. will lead the international community to achieve the initiative.

Pompeo attended the Quad meeting, but canceled subsequent planned visits to South Korea and Mongolia after President Donald Trump was hospitalized with covid-19. The president was released Monday and returned to the White House.

Pompeo was the only one who explicitly criticized China in opening remarks at the Quad meeting. Others used more nuanced language to describe the significance of promoting the concept of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative as an inclusive, rule-based, democratic order that respects territorial sovereignty and peaceful resolution of disputes, rather than making allegations against China.

Information for this article was contributed by Huizhong Wu of The Associated Press.

India's Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, left, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, second from left, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, right, leave after meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, at the prime minister's office Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Tokyo. The foreign ministers are scheduled to attend the four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool)

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, right, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, greet prior to their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, ahead of the four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting. (Charly Triballeau/Pool Photo via AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, left, Australia Foreign Minister Marise Payne, center, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pose for a picture before a four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (Nicolas Datiche/Pool Photo via AP)

From left to right, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pose for a picture before a four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (Nicolas Datiche/Pool Photo via AP)

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, right, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, greet prior to their meeting at the prime minister's office Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Tokyo. Pompeo is in Japan to attend the four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool)

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, right, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, greet prior to their meeting at the prime minister's office Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Tokyo, ahead of the four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo leaves the prime minister's office following a meeting in Tokyo, Tuesday 6, 2020. (Charly Triballeau/Pool Photo via AP)

From left; Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne leave prime minister's office following a meeting in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (Charly Triballeau/Pool Photo via AP)