Pool adds Nagurski to mantel

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool collected his second big award of the week Tuesday when he was named the Bronko Nagurski national defensive player of the week by the Football Writers Association of America.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mk8aAcxCDU]

Pool, a junior from Lucas, Texas, racked up a career-high 20 tackles in the Razorbacks' 21-14 victory at No. 16 Mississippi State. That marks the highest total by an FBS defender this season, and it made the 6-2, 229-pounder one of nine SEC players to reach the 20-tackle level in the last 10 years.

Pool is the first Arkansas player to win the Nagurski weekly award since safety Tramain Thomas in 2010.

"I mean, we have talent, but when you're confident, you can play faster," Pool said Saturday. "You're getting to the ball faster and making more plays. That kind of confidence ... we all feel now like we're a dang good defense."

Pool was the first Razorback to collect 20 tackles since linebacker Jerry Franklin did it in a 38-31 double-overtime win at Mississippi State in 2010.

Pool had 7 solo tackles and 13 assists, and also added 2 pass breakups, as the Razorbacks frustrated quarterback K.J. Costello by dropping eight defenders into zone coverage.

Pool and Arkansas safety Joe Foucha, who had 2 interceptions with 26 return yards and 2 tackles, were named co-SEC defensive players of the week Monday.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bq_DS3yojUk]

1 active case

University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek provided the first insight into the department's coronavirus testing numbers since late July with an update Tuesday.

Writing in one of his periodic letters to the Razorback fan base, Yurachek said the department had a "slight uptick" in positive cases after classes resumed in late August. "However, I am pleased to report that in the past week of comprehensive testing, with over 1,000 tests conducted, we have had 0 positives and have only one active case currently among our student-athletes."

Yurachek did not identify which sport the athlete who tested positive plays or how many athletes are in quarantine.

"I am extremely proud of our student-athletes, coaches, medical team and staff for all they have done to make our return to play successful," Yurachek wrote.

Big win

The Razorbacks on Zoom calls Tuesday night said the best way to process Saturday's big 21-14 win at No. 16 Mississippi State was to file it away and prep hard for the Auburn game Saturday.

"It was amazing to get our first SEC win," safety Joe Foucha said. "The biggest takeaways for us was that we don't get happy from this. We still have a lot to prove. We're not getting big-headed from this. We're taking this 'W', and we're moving forward into getting our defense even better than what it was Saturday."

Said offensive lineman Myron Cunningham: "The win was special. After so long of not having an SEC win, just to get our first SEC win under the belt for the season, it was special to us and it meant a lot."

Arkansas snapped a 20-game SEC losing streak and a 15-game losing streak against ranked competition.

"That was just a monumental win for us," senior receiver De'Vion Warren said. "A monumental win for Coach Pitt. It's been a rough couple of years. I know for the seniors it was just amazing to go win that game. It was great vibes and great energy."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2Ny5S1IzpY]

Pick-6 plan

One of the key reasons nickel back Greg Brooks Jr. turned his early interception into a 69-yard return for a touchdown was because he had seen the play over and over in practice.

"So basically all week in practice they ran that exact play, and I picked it off all week in practice," Brooks said. "So I knew it was going to come. I just sunk deep and broke on the quarterback's hand and made a play."

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello threw well wide of Cameron Gardner, who was running a shallow crossing route, and Brooks read his eyes to make the play and easily outran Costello to the end zone to cap the first series of the game.

Eagle and Hog

Coach Sam Pittman broke it down mascot style when talking to the team about the strong potential for rain during Saturday's game emanating from Hurricane Delta.

"Like Coach Pittman said today in meetings, you have an eagle and you have a hog," safety Joe Foucha said. "An eagle, when it's raining and cold it goes inside, right? You know a hog, we love that mud and that water. So, that's what we're going to be out there Saturday.

"We're going to be some wild hogs getting dirty, muddy, rainy. We're going to be in that weather. So, we're not concerned about that. We're just ready to go play, to keep showing the world what we have here at Arkansas."

Delta is expected to make landfall early this weekend and possibly dump a lot of rain in east Alabama.

"We're preparing like it's going to be wet right now," Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn said. "As it gets closer ... we'll kind of know more about everything, but we are prepared for it to be raining."

Streak stats

The Razorbacks' win at Mississippi State snapped these streaks: 20-game skid against SEC competition (dating to a 38-37 win at Ole Miss on Oct. 28, 2017); a 10-game losing streak (dating to a 55-34 win over Colorado State on Sept. 14, 2019); and a 15-game skid against teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 (dating to a 31-10 win over No. 11 Florida on Nov. 5, 2016), the longest such streak for Arkansas in the AP poll era.

Big shot

As Feleipe Franks was being sacked late in the first half -- enveloped by Kobe Jones and headed toward the grass in a folded-up fashion -- his night nearly came to an end.

Tyrus Wheat, a 260-pound linebacker, came charging in from Franks' backside and delivered a crushing shoulder into the quarterback's mid-back area. Franks stayed down on the field for a few moments before walking gingerly to the sideline with head trainer Dave Polansky.

SEC Network analyst Kelly Stouffer noted Franks had an opportunity to throw the pass away before taking the 8-yard sack.

"That's one of the things that as a fifth-year senior you have to learn," Stouffer said. "Don't take unnecessary abuse. You're valuable when you're on the field for your team."

The Bulldogs went three and out, and Franks returned for a kneel-down to end the half.

More Morgan

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, asked how linebacker Grant Morgan was doing after needing to have a brace applied to his right arm Saturday, had a little fun with the question.

Morgan missed part of the second quarter, but the defensive captain returned and finished with 15 tackles.

"Well, we may have to get the other elbow hurt," Pittman said. "If he made 15 tackles, he may get to 20. In all seriousness, he's fine. His elbow is sore, but he'll be ready to go.

"He's a tough kid. He's a Morgan. His brother [Drew] was tough, too. I imagine everybody in the family is. He loves to play, and he toughed it out and got treatment, and he'll be fine."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJoXjaUB-N8]

Stat chat

The Razorbacks rank 33rd in total defense and 70th in total offense among the 74 FBS teams who have started their seasons. Arkansas is allowing 393.5 yards per game and gaining 277.5 ypg.

The Razorbacks have the 71st rushing offense (70.0), and they are 20th against the run (104.0). They are 54th in passing yards (207.5), and 57th in passing yards allowed (289.5).

In scoring, the Hogs rank 68th (15.5) on offense and 32nd on defense (25.5).