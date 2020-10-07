Procession salutes fallen officer

A police motorcade escorts Pine Bluff Police Officer Detective Kevin Collins Tuesday morning from Little Rock to Brown Funeral Home during a procession on Martha Mitchell Expressway to pay tribute and honor to the fallen hero who was killed in the line of duty Monday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

There was a stillness in the air in Pine Bluff on Tuesday morning as the entire city mourned the loss of a hometown hero. Awaiting the return of the fallen detective Kevin Collins, who was killed in the line of duty on Monday, the city came to a standstill the next day to pay honor to his life and to cherish his memory.

Tuesday morning, flags were lowered to half staff in tribute to Collins.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson expressed his sentiments, issuing a proclamation to fly the flags from Tuesday until the day of interment.

"I was deeply saddened to learn that Officer Kevin Collins was shot and killed in the line of duty yesterday. Officer Collins spent his 5-year career at the Pine Bluff Police Department protecting and serving his community," said Hutchinson in a release. "He selflessly put his life on the line each day in the violent crimes unit and paid the ultimate price for the safety of others. We are forever grateful for his service and the dedication of our entire law enforcement community."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/107collins/]

As the flags flew in tribute, cars lined Martha Mitchell Expressway in preparation of Collins' return to Pine Bluff from Little Rock.

More than 40,000 viewers tuned in to pay their respects on The Pine Bluff Commercial's Facebook page, which livestreamed the processional. Every comment spoke highly of Collins, a 2003 Pine Bluff High School graduate who loved his community and was loved by his community.

A line of vehicles formed on the southbound side of the expressway around 10:30 a.m. On the corner of University and Martha Mitchell Expressway stood Jefferson County sheriff's office deputies and Pine Bluff officers with their sirens flashing in silence. Looking out into the distance along an empty highway were spectators who stepped out of their cars anticipating the procession traveling into full view.

Off into the distance, one by one around 11:15 a.m. police cars could be seen traveling slowly into view down the decline from Blake Street making their way toward University Avenue on Martha Mitchell Expressway. As the procession came closer, lawmen activated their sirens to pay their respects.

As the police units went by, various agencies were represented from the Little Rock Police Department, the Arkansas State Police, Jefferson County sheriff's office, Pulaski County sheriff's office and the Pine Bluff department as well as others.

As the motorcade drew near leading the black van that carried Collins, some in the crowd saluted and the sadness that fell over the onlookers was palpable. The honor, unity, brotherhood and sisterhood shown was a sight not to be forgotten.

More than 100 vehicles joined the procession as they took Collins to Brown Funeral Home at 2704 Commerce Circle. Joining with family members outside the funeral home, the blue line family circled around the family of Collins in a sweet embrace for comfort and support.

Collins' sister, Carmen Bell, said she appreciated everything that the community was doing for their family.

"We loved Kevin. He loved what he did. He's always wanted to be a police officer since he was 5 years old," said Bell, the middle sister of Collins' three sisters. "He died doing what he wanted to do. We're really going to miss him."

Bell said to see the community show up and be there for the family is very comforting, and she asked that prayers continue for the family during this time.

"Kevin would have loved this processional today. He was always about law enforcement," said Bell. "The way they had this parade for him-- he would have loved it."

Law officials and spectators step out of their vehicles at the intersection of Martha Mitchell Expressway and University emotionally anticipating the arrival of the procession. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

Family, friends, and law enforcement officials comfort one another outside of Brown Funeral Home, where Collins was transported to after the procession down Martha Mitchell Expressway. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)