Rogers panel approves developments, rezonings

ROGERS -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved plans for several developments and a rezoning allowing new homes to be built.

The commission approved a request by Mary Ellen Miller to rezone about 38 acres off of South Bellview Road north of West Garrett Road from agricultural to the neighborhood residential zoning district. Bill Watkins, at attorney representing the project said the plan is to build single-family homes at about 4.5 homes per acre. He added the northwest corner of the property will not be developed because it's a flood plain and pointed out the neighborhood residential zoning district doesn't allow multifamily developments.

The commission approved plans for Tru Hotel off of South 45th Street east of Interstate 49 north of the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion. Plans for the hotel show an approximately 43,600-square-feet, four-story building. Tru is a chain of hotels by Hilton and has four hotels in Arkansas, according to its website.

The Greens at Blossom Way, an apartment complex in south Rogers, got the green light to add 10 buildings with a total of 270 units on about 11 acres at the northeast corner of Bellview Road and 28th Street.

A dog grooming business, Magnolia Dog Grooming, also got the OK to construct two buildings totalling 8,500-square-feet at 1301 S. 43rd St. Daniel Ellis of Crafton Tull previously told the Planning Commission dogs will not be at the facility overnight.

Commissioners also cleared Mill Creek Manor, a skilled nursing facility, to build an approximately 4,300-square-feet building at 2029 S. Hampton Place northwest of the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall. Elizabeth Heiles of Hawkins-Weir Engineers said the facility is to be developed in conjunction with the adjacent Jamestown Nursing & Rehab with plans for a senior care facility north of the property.

The commission also approved a request to rezone property at 608 and 610 Sixth St. from residential duplex to the neighborhood transition zoning district, which allows homes to be built on the property and a request by Stitt Energy Systems to rezone land at 1301 S. Eighth St. from highway commercial to the commercial mixed use zoning district.

All items passed unanimously with commissioner Tony Noblin absent. The commission held its meeting via Zoom, a video conferencing service, in light of the covid-19 pandemic.