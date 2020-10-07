Mark McCloskey addresses the press alongside his wife Patricia on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, outside the Carnahan Courthouse, in St. Louis, Mo. The couple's hearing scheduled for Tuesday was postponed until next week. The McCloskeys were charged in July with brandishing guns at protesters outside their Portland Place mansion in June. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

St. Louis protest confronters indicted

ST. LOUIS -- A grand jury on Tuesday indicted the St. Louis couple who displayed guns while hundreds of racial injustice protesters marched on their private street.

Al Watkins, an attorney for the couple, confirmed the indictments against Mark McCloskey, 63, and his wife, Patricia McCloskey, 61. A spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner declined comment.

The incident happened June 28 as protesters were walking toward the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson, a few blocks away. They suddenly decided to veer onto the McCloskeys' street, prompting the confrontation that was caught on cellphone video. It showed Mark McCloskey in front of the $1.15 million home armed with an AR-15 rifle and Patricia McCloskey with a semiautomatic handgun.

Gardner, a Democrat, charged the couple with felony unlawful use of a weapon. She said the display of guns risked bloodshed at what she called an otherwise peaceful protest.

Watkins said that in addition to the weapons charge, the grand jury indictment includes a tampering with evidence charge.

The McCloskeys, who are both attorneys, argue that they were simply exercising their Second Amendment right to bear arms, and were protected by Missouri's castle doctrine law that allows the use of deadly force against intruders. Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has said he will pardon the couple if they are convicted.

Mark McCloskey, after a brief court hearing earlier Tuesday, expressed anger that he and his wife faced criminal charges while those who trespassed onto his property did not.

Texas officer charged in fatal shooting

WOLFE CITY, Texas -- A white police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man after a reported disturbance at a convenience store in Wolfe City, Texas, authorities said.

Jonathan Price was walking away from Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas on Saturday night when Lucas opened fire, killing Price, the Texas Rangers said in a statement released by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Lucas, 22, was booked into the Hunt County jail Monday night. Jail records show bail was set at $1 million.

According to the Texas Rangers' statement, Lucas, a police officer for a little less than six months, responded to a disturbance call on Saturday night after a report of a possible fight. He encountered Price, 31, who was reportedly involved in the disturbance, and Price "resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away," the Texas Rangers said.

Lucas used a stun gun before shooting Price, who was taken to a hospital and died, the statement said.

While police didn't release details about the disturbance, family and friends of Price said that Price was intervening in a domestic disturbance when he was shot.

Appeals denied in 4 Oklahoma killings

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the appeals of four death row inmates in Oklahoma slayings.

The court on Monday denied requests for hearings from inmates Alfred Mitchell, Marlon Harmon, Nicholas Davis and Edward Fields.

Attorneys for the men did not return phone calls for comment or declined comment.

Mitchell, Harmon and Davis were convicted in separate Oklahoma City slayings, while Fields is on federal death row for killing a couple in a southeastern Oklahoma national forest.

Executions in Oklahoma have been on hold since a botched lethal injection in 2014 that left an inmate writhing on the gurney and drug mix-ups in 2015 in which the wrong lethal drugs were delivered.

Tennessee tweaks mail-in voting rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee election officials have adjusted rules for when first-time voters who want to vote by mail must provide identifying documents.

In September, a judge temporarily halted Tennessee's requirement that first-time voters vote in person, or show ID at the local election office to vote absentee. The state is appealing the ruling.

Republican Secretary of State Tre Hargett's website now says voters who registered by mail and who want to vote absentee in their first Tennessee election must submit a copy of their ID when they mail back their absentee ballot. The website says counties will send instructions with absentee ballots.

Various documents count, including a state or federal photo ID, current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows the voter's name and address.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports