BASEBALL

Greene County Tech INF commits to UA

Greene County Tech infielder Hutson Guinn announced Tuesday he has committed to play baseball at the University of Arkansas.

Guinn, who is from Paragould, is listed at 6-1, 200 pounds, according to Perfect Game, and can play first or third base. He played for the Arkansas Sticks travel team this summer.

Guinn's exit velocity of 96 mph earned him the top spot at a recent Perfect Game camp for 2023 prospects.

He is the ninth commitment for the Razorbacks in the 2023 class. Pitcher Kyler Spencer of Conway and catcher Ty Waid of Texarkana are also in-state commitments in the class.

-- Seth Campbell

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas climbs to No. 3

Arkansas jumped six places to No. 3 in this week's United Soccer Coaches poll, the highest ranking in program history.

The Razorbacks (3-0) are coming off a 2-1 victory over then-No. 5 Texas A&M on Sunday. Through three games, Arkansas has outscored its opponents 8-2 this season.

North Carolina and Florida State are ranked ahead of the Razorbacks in this week's top 15 poll. Arkansas is one of four ranked SEC teams, followed by Georgia (8), Texas A&M (11) and Florida (15).

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play at Alabama on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Crimson Tide (1-1-1) were ranked No. 15 last week but fell out of the rankings after a 2-1 loss at Florida.

-- Matt Jones

WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

Arkansas' Ewert wins SEC award

Taylor Ewert of the University of Arkansas was named SEC freshman of the week Tuesday.

Ewert placed fourth at the Gans Creek Classic, hosted by Missouri, with a time of 20 minutes, 15.1 seconds in her first 6,000-meter race. Her time is the fastest in the nation by a freshman, topping her teammate Corie Smith, who ran 20:25.1 to finish sixth in Missouri.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU's Davenport wins conference honor

Kendahl Davenport of Arkansas State University was named defensive player of the week by the Sun Belt Conference.

Davenport had 13 blocks in two matches against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She had seven blocks in Friday's match.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services