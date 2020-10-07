State's coronavirus-related hospitalizations set record for 2nd straight day

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Arkansas reached a new high for the second day in a row on Wednesday as the state's count of virus cases rose by 809.

The state reported that 538 covid-19 patients were in hospitals as of Wednesday.

That was up from 529 on Tuesday, when the number rose above the state's previous record of 526 patients who were hospitalized as of Aug. 4.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose Wednesday by 13, to 1,482.

The number of covid-19 patients who were on ventilators fell by one, to 98.

Wednesday was the second straight day in which the number of cases added to the state's tallies was larger than the day before.

It was the largest increase since Friday, when 958 cases were added.

“There seems to be a pattern of increased cases toward the latter part of the week as so many go in for testing after a weekend," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"If the trend holds, cases may go up again toward the end of the week and then decline from there. Regardless, we are hoping to keep the peak this week lower than last week. Everyone do your part.”

The cases added Wednesday included 684 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests. The other 125 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

All 13 of the deaths that were added to the state's count were among confirmed cases.

That, along with the reclassification of three deaths that had been counted as being among probable cases, raised the death toll among confirmed cases to 1,337.

In addition to cases identified through antigen tests, probable cases include those where no test was performed but covid-19 was listed on a death certificate as a contributing or underlying cause of death.

A death initially listed as that of a probable case is reclassified when a PCR test comes back positive after the death.

The reclassifications on Wednesday lowered the state's count of deaths among probable cases to 145.