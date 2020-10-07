Trump eager to campaign; aide positive

A member of the cleaning staff sprays The James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump, said to be making progress in his recovery from covid-19, tweeted his eagerness to return to the campaign trail Tuesday even as the outbreak that has killed more than 210,000 Americans reached ever more widely into the upper echelons of the U.S. government.

As Trump convalesced out of sight in the White House, the administration defended the precautions it has put in place to protect the staff working there to treat and support him. Trump again publicly played down the virus on Twitter after his return from a three-day hospitalization, though even more aides tested positive, including one of his closest advisers, Stephen Miller.

Trump's doctor, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said in a letter that the president is reporting "no symptoms" of the coronavirus and doing "extremely well."

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

In a three-sentence memo released by the White House, Conley said Trump's team of physicians visited him in the residence this morning and that, after a "restful first night at home," Trump "reports no symptoms."

"Vital signs and physical exam remain stable," he said, "with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95 to 97%.

"Overall he continues to do extremely well. I will provide updates as we know more," Conley said.

Meanwhile, Trump was grappling with the next political steps four weeks from Election Day. Trump, who is still contagious with the virus, tweeted Tuesday morning that he was planning to attend next week's debate with Democrat Joe Biden in Miami, and "It will be great!"

Biden said he and Trump "shouldn't have a debate" as long as the president remains covid-19 positive.

Biden told reporters in Pennsylvania that he's "looking forward to being able to debate him," but "we're going to have to follow very strict guidelines."

[RELATED » Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]

Over the weekend, Biden said he would follow the guidance of medical professionals and the nonpartisan commission overseeing the debate in making his plans.

People with mild to moderate cases of the illness are likely to "remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset," according to guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But that period could be doubled in cases of more serious illness.

That means that at the next debate, Trump could still be contagious, depending on the severity of disease and when his symptoms began, said Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease physician based in South Carolina.

"We don't even know what's going to happen tomorrow, let alone in a few days," she said.

JOINT CHIEFS ILL

Elsewhere in the government, the scope of the outbreak was still being uncovered.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with several of the Pentagon's most senior uniformed leaders, are quarantining after being exposed to the coronavirus, a Defense Department official said Tuesday.

The official said almost the entire Joint Chiefs of Staff, including Gen. James McConville, the Army chief of staff, are quarantining after Adm. Charles Ray, vice commandant of the Coast Guard, tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We are aware that Vice Commandant Ray has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was at the Pentagon last week for meetings with other senior military leaders," Jonathan Hoffman, the Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement released by his office.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"Out of an abundance of caution, all potential close contacts from these meetings are self-quarantining and have been tested this morning," he added. "No Pentagon contacts have exhibited symptoms, and we have no additional positive tests to report at this time."

The announcement means the virus has extended its reach from the highest levels of civilian government to the operational heart of the country's national security apparatus.

A military official noted that Milley and the other senior officers have full operational capability from where they are working -- most at home -- and said there is no degradation to the country's national defense.

It was not known how Ray contracted the virus, but he attended an event for military families at the White House on Sept. 27. The Coast Guard said in a statement that Ray felt mild symptoms over the weekend and was tested Monday.

Also testing positive Tuesday was Miller, a top policy adviser and speechwriter for the president.

"Over the last five days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for Covid-19 and am in quarantine." Miller said in a brief statement released by the White House.

Miller's wife, Katie Miller, a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence, contracted the virus in May but recovered.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Katie Miller has tested negative over the past two days but as a precaution left Salt Lake City, the site of today's vice presidential debate. The person added that Pence has not had close contact with Stephen Miller.

Pence tested negative for the virus Tuesday, his physician said in a statement.

STATE-OF-MIND

A day after exhorting Americans to overcome their fear of the pandemic, Trump cast the crisis as a state-of-mind problem Tuesday morning, saying the country is "learning to live" with the virus -- and likening it, as he has done in the past, to the flu.

"Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu," he tweeted. "Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!"

Twitter appended a note to Trump's tweet, saying that it violated the company's rules about spreading false and misleading information about the virus. But it kept the post up, saying that it was in the public interest to keep it accessible. Facebook removed a similar post from Trump, saying that the company removes incorrect information about the coronavirus.

Trump's comparisons of covid-19 and the flu stand in sharp contrast to months of data gathered by experts, who have repeatedly said the coronavirus poses a far more serious threat than influenza viruses. Based on data gathered thus far, most flu viruses are less deadly and less contagious than the coronavirus. And while flu vaccines and federally approved treatments for the flu exist, no such products have been fully cleared by governing bodies for use against the coronavirus.

According to the CDC, between 24,000 and 62,000 flu-related deaths occur in the United States each year -- substantially fewer than Trump claimed. In February, Trump stuck closer to the facts at a White House news conference.

"The flu, in our country, kills from 25,000 people to 69,000 people a year. That was shocking to me," he said at the time.

The coronavirus, on the other hand, has killed more than 210,000 people in the United States, and more than 1 million worldwide, since the start of 2020. The virus' true mortality rate remains unclear, as it is difficult to gather such data while the pandemic rages on. Inadequate testing has also made it hard to pinpoint how many people have been stricken by the virus, which can spread silently from people who never show symptoms.

AT WHITE HOUSE

Trump is working out of makeshift office space on the ground floor of the White House residence, in close proximity to the White House Medical Unit's office suite, with only a few aides granted a face-to-face audience with the president. The West Wing is largely vacant, as a number of Trump's aides were either sick or quarantining after exposure to people infected with the virus, or otherwise working remotely as a precaution.

First lady Melania Trump is isolating upstairs in the White House. On Tuesday, her office released a memo outlining extensive health and safety precautions that have been put in place in the executive residence, including adopting hospital-grade disinfection policies, encouraging "maximum teleworking," and installing additional sanitization and filtration systems.

The residence staff in direct contact with the first family is tested daily and support staff members are tested every 48 hours, according to the memo. And since the president and Mrs. Trump tested positive, the staff has been wearing "full PPE."

Despite Trump's upbeat talk about the disease, his own treatment has been far from typical, as his doctors rushed him onto experimental antiviral drugs and prescribed an aggressive course of steroids that would be unavailable to the average patient.

On Tuesday he was to receive his final dose of the antiviral drug remdesivir. It was not known whether he was still being administered the powerful steroid dexamethasone, which was prescribed Saturday after he suffered a second drop in his blood oxygen levels in as many days.

Conley said Monday that because of Trump's unusual level of treatment so early after discovery of his illness he was in "uncharted territory," adding that Trump would not be fully "out of the woods" for another week.

The coronavirus can be unpredictable, and Conley has noted that it can become more dangerous as the body responds. Days seven through 10 can be "the most critical in determining the likely course of this illness," he said over the weekend.

There were also lingering questions about potential long-term effects on the president -- and even when exactly he first came down with the virus. Conley has repeatedly declined to share results of medical scans of Trump's lungs, saying he was not at liberty to discuss the information because Trump did not waive doctor-patient confidentiality on the subject.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Jill Colvin, Aamer Madhani, Lauran Neergaard, Bill Barrow and Jonathan Lemire of The Associated Press; by Katherine J. Wu, Glenn Thrush, Helene Cooper and Michael Crowley of The New York Times; and by Christopher Anstey of Bloomberg News

From left, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations Nicholas Luna, Senior Adviser to the President of the United States Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to the President Stephen Miller, and counselor to President Hope Hicks walk to board Marine One with President Donald Trump at the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Washington, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Minnesota. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden holds up his mask as he speaks at Gettysburg National Military Park in Gettysburg, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The White House is seen in Washington, early Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, the morning after President Donald Trump returned from the hospital where he was treated for COVID-19. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

An American flag flies over the White House, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)