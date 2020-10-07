UNDER THE RADAR: Morrilton's Brock Hendrix

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Morrilton’s Brock Hendrix

Class: 2021

Position: Guard

Size: 6-3, 170 pounds

Stats: As a junior, he averaged 15.3 points, 3 assists and 2 steals per game. As a sophomore, he averaged 19.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists while shooting 36 percent from 3-point range. He has led the team in scoring in 48 of 52 games and scored in double figures in 50 of 52 games at Central Arkansas Christian. He is a two-time All-Conference performer and was named All-State as a junior.

Interest: Several in-state Division II schools

Coach Keith Zackery:

“Brock has been a great addition to the Devil Dog family. He is as tough as they come and has a motor that never stops running. It’s as if he’s been in our program the whole time. He’s a great fit. Brock has a really nice feel for the game. His IQ and leadership are definitely a plus for (us). He has the ability to stretch the floor with his jump shot. He works at it tirelessly. He is in the gym every morning at 6 a.m. He can also get to the rim and finish through contact.

"He came to us a good-looking kid that spent time in the weight room, but I think he’s taken it to another level here lately. He’s a smart player that can do multiple things offensively and defensively for us. I think he’ll have a great senior year. I’ll be excited to follow him at the next level. Coaches will love him wherever he ends up.”