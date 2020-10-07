Virtual Learning Fridays set for teachers in NLR district

A Virtual Learning Fridays concept will be implemented Oct. 23 within the North Little Rock School district to give teachers a break from an increased workload created by the coronavirus pandemic, the district announced.

The district posted on its Facebook page that it had received approval to implement an online-only day on Fridays to give teachers and students time to catch up with work without the stress of new lessons.

"In summary, attending school on Fridays is optional," the post stated. "Students enrolled in face-to-face instruction will have the option of completing assignments either in person or at home. Virtual students will complete assignments as normal. These assignments will be completed asynchronously, which means there will be no live instruction. No new material will be introduced. Attendance will still be taken."

The new virtual day is for kindergarten through 12th grade students only. Pre-K students will be required to attend school.

The Virtual Learning Friday concept was brought up last week by North Little Rock School Task Force members who discussed how teachers were overwhelmed by the amount of work this year.

School districts across Central Arkansas are trying different schedules to give teachers more lesson planning time and schools more time to sanitize facilities.

In the Pulaski County Special School District, for example, elementary schools dismiss students at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday and all the middle schools and high schools dismiss students at 1 p.m.

The Little Rock district held a one-day, all-student online instruction day last week, and district leaders anticipate doing that and more on a regular basis to give teachers additional time for in-person and virtual lesson planning, professional training and the deep cleaning of campuses.