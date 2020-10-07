Walmart utility plant plans OK’d

The Bentonville City Hall is shown in this photo.

BENTONVILLE — The large-scale development plan for the Walmart campus south central utility plant was unanimously approved by the Planning Commission on Tuesday.

The property is in the interior to the future Walmart home office campus, north of Southeast 14th Street and west of Southeast P Street, according to planning documents.

Plans show a 27,000-square-foot plant to serve the future campus. The development will be constructed in two phases. Phase one will include the construction of the building, parking, driveways and a temporary access drive to P Street.

Phase two will be the installation of all landscaping, according to planning documents. The primary materials on the exterior elevations are brick, cast-in-place concrete and architectural metal panel, according to planning documents.

Large-scale plans also were unanimously approved for Circle K at 3301 S.W. Second St. and Tigerdogs Commercial at 1110 S.E. 28th St.

The Circle K store will be 3,500 square feet. A permit for a gas station at the location was approved by the commission on July 21, according to planning documents. Exterior elevations depict brick, stone veneer and store front glass as the primary materials of the building, according to planning documents.

Tigerdogs will be a 10,000-square-foot office building. Architectural elevations depict architectural metal panel, glazing, cypress wood and burnished concrete block as proposed materials, according to planning documents.

The commission also discussed a series of rezonings.

Commissioners voted 4-3 to rezone property from agricultural to high-density residential at 3302 S.E. L St., voted 6-1 against a rezone from single-family residential to residential office at 1001 Bella Vista Road and voted unanimously for rezonings from single-family residential to downtown medium-density residential at 412 N.W. A St., general commercial to downtown edge at 405 S.E. Fifth St., single-family residential to medium density residential at 407 S.W. C St. and single-family residential to downtown high-density residential at 901-905 S.E. Fourth St.

Permits for Canvas Church at 1106 N.W. 10th St. and a for a temporary gravel parking lot at 801 S.E. C St. also were approved by the commission.

Preliminary plats for Trail Ridge subdivision at 1712 S.W. Second St. and the Sage Valley subdivision on Fillmore Street also were unanimously approved.

