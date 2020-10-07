Willing Workers focus on eating right

Jay Needler presents the program to the Willing Workers of White Hall Extension Homemakers Club. Special to The Commercial

Willing Workers of White Hall's Extension Homemakers Club held its September meeting at the White Hall Museum where Jay Needler presented the program, "Eating Right for Your Lifestyle."

One of Needler's tips was to make half of one's plate fruits and vegetables, according to a news release.

He said there are so many different ways to eat fruits and vegetables every day. His handout showed several examples. Members were asked to write down their favorite foods and possible healthier substitutions for them. A list of lower fat substitutes was provided.

He also went over some ways to modify recipes such as:

• Use two egg whites or an egg substitute product instead of one whole egg to reduce fat and cholesterol.

• Reduce sugar by one-fourth to one-third in baked goods and desserts to reduce calorie content.

• Substitute lower fat dairy products (e.g. low-fat cottage cheese) for those that are higher in fat.

Also during the meeting, President Sarah Payton presided. Secretary Jo Ann Carr called the roll with members answering the question "What is your favorite spice?" Members present included: Carr, Dee Kindrick, Payton, Karen and Jay Needler, Marnette Reed, Elizabeth Wall and Kathy Wilson.

Kendrick, continuing education chairwoman, reported she is checking on articles at the library and would have some educational reports soon. She also reported on the work being done on Main Street at Pine Bluff, on the street and sidewalk in front of the courthouse, and commented on how nice it is looking.

Wilson, community service chairwoman, asked everyone to continue working on caps and dolls. Willing Workers EHC's yearly main project was discussed and members chose the White Hall Food Pantry as their main community service projects. Everyone was encouraged to bring several items to the next meeting.

Monthly program assignments were made for the year. Payton will be doing the October program on "Getaway".

Payton reported on an upcoming District Rally in late October and announced that the club wouldn't be having a County Fall Council meeting or participating in the fair this year.

Karen Needler led members in the Homemaker's Prayer.

People interested in learning more about Extension Homemakers can call any club member or Mary Ann Kizer, family and consumer sciences agent at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 870 -534-1033.

The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to all eligible persons without discrimination.