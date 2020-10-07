Wrecks in recent days claim 5 lives

At least five people have died in accidents so far this month.

A Rogers woman was killed Monday when she was hit by a vehicle.

Susan Stacy, 58, was in a car at 7:28 p.m. Monday in the turn lane in the 2800 block of West Walnut Street when she got out of the vehicle and was struck by a 2008 Ford Explorer, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

The Explorer hit a 2003 Toyota Camry, which then hit Stacy, according to the report.

The occupants of the Explorer and the driver of the Camry were not injured, according to the report.

A Wynne man died when he crashed his motorcycle Saturday evening in Vanndale, according to the state police.

William Keith Bell, 59, was riding a 1995 Yamaha motorcycle around 7 p.m. in a field on the north side of Cross County 236, a report stated. Bell veered his motorcycle toward the road, according to the report, and struck an embankment.

Troopers said Bell continued across Cross County 236 and struck another embankment before his motorcycle overturned and Bell was killed.

Troopers said the weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash.

A Little Rock man was killed in an early-morning crash Saturday on Interstate 530, a state police report said.

Kendrick Jacks, 39, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet north on the interstate around 4:15 a.m., a report stated. Near the Gravel Pit Road exit in Jefferson County, his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the report. Jacks was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:40 a.m., troopers said.

The report stated that weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash.

A Holly Grove man was killed in a rollover crash Friday, authorities said.

Gregory Bryant, 65, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe west on Arkansas 79 south of Roe, a report stated. Bryant lost control of the vehicle, which went into a ditch and rolled "several" times, according to the report. Troopers said Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weather was clear and road conditions were good at the time of the crash, the report stated.

A 67-year-old North Little Rock man died in a wreck on Interstate 40 in Mayflower on Thursday, the state police said.

Virgil Darrough was driving a commercial vehicle east on the interstate around 3:30 p.m. when a tractor-trailer in front of him slammed on the brakes, according to a report.

Troopers said the vehicle hit the back of another commercial vehicle, and Darrough was killed. The driver and a passenger from the other vehicle were also injured, according to the report.

Weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, the report stated.