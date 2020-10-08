Arkansas-Auburn game moved to ESPN

— ESPN will now televise Arkansas' game at No. 13 Auburn on Saturday.

The game was originally scheduled to air on SEC Network. The approaching Hurricane Delta caused changes to the SEC TV schedule this weekend, including to the Razorbacks' game.

A 3 p.m. kickoff time and game announcers are not changed for the Arkansas-Auburn game. The ESPN broadcast will include play-by-play announcer Taylor Zarzour, color analyst Matt Stinchcomb and sideline reporter Lauren Sisler.

The LSU-Missouri game, which was moved from Louisiana to Missouri due to the hurricane, is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. on SEC Network-Alternate and will re-air at 3 p.m. on SEC Network.

The Arkansas-Auburn game will precede a game between Alabama and Ole Miss on ESPN. The kickoff for that game has been pushed back 90 minutes to 6:30 p.m.