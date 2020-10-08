Arkansas football commitments weekly, season stats

A look at how Arkansas’ 2021 football commitments are faring statistically:

POS., NAME, HEIGHT, WEIGHT, 40-YARD DASH, SCHOOL, FRIDAY GAME, FOR SEASON

LB MARCO AVANT 6-2.5, 212, 4.69, Jonesboro vs. Pine Bluff

41 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 TFL

OL COLE CARSON 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest vs. Cooper

Graded 91 percent, 5 pancake blocks, 10 knockdowns, 2 cut blocks; 36 tackles, 3 TFL, RF

QB LUCAS COLEY 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian, at Legacy Christian Academy

30-56-591 passing, 7 TD; 28-240 rushing, 4 TD

RB AJ GREEN 5-11, 180, 4.39, Tulsa Union at Mustang

61-307 rushing, TD; 4-22 receiving

S JERMAINE HAMILTON-JORDAN 6-0, 203, 4.56, Kansas City Lincoln College Prep vs. Maryville

54 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 RF; 14-235 rushing, 5 TD

RB JAVION HUNT 6-0, 204, 4.41, Oklahoma City Carl Albert vs. Bishop McGuinness

30-180 rushing, TD; 1-27 receiving

WR KETRON JACKSON 6-2, 185, 4.40, Royse City, Texas at Wylie East

10-147 receiving, 2 TD; 2 pancake blocks

K CAMERON LITTLE 6-2, 170, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore at Putnam City

4-5 FGs, long of 47, 15-15 PATs, 28 punts for 44.39 average, 20-20 touchbacks, 2-2 onside kicks; 1-1-6 passing

CB CHASE LOWERY 6-0, 183, 4.5, Frisco, Texas at Lake Dallas

3-43 rushing; 6 tackles, INT, 1 FF; 1-30 KOR, 1-7 PR

OL DEVON MANUEL 6-8; 305, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene vs. Abbeville (Thurs.)

No stats available

TE ERIN OUTLEY 6-4, 256, Little Rock Parkview vs. Benton

2-90 receiving, TD

CB KEUAN PARKER 5-11, 170, 4.4, Tulsa Washington vs. Page

23 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF, 2 PBU

LB CHRISTOPHER PAUL 6-1, 235, 4.71, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County at Upson-Lee

31 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 QB hurries; 1-6 receiving

QB LANDON ROGERS 6-5; 210, Little Rock Parkview vs. Benton

18-30-193 passing, TD; 27-241 rushing, 3 TD

ATH RAHEM SANDERS 6-2, 210, Rockledge, Fla. at Bayside

8-101 receiving, TD; 3-43 rushing, TD

WR BRYCE STEPHENS 6-0, 165, 4.56, Oklahoma City Marshall at Ada

17-358 receiving, 7 TD; 1-1 minus rushing; 3 tackles, INT, PBU

OL TERRY WELLS 6-4, 306, Wynne at Valley View

No stats

WR JAEDON WILSON 6-3, 173, Desoto, Texas vs. Trinity Christian

5-115 receiving

DL SOLOMON WRIGHT 6-1, 280, Vian, Okla. at Cascia Hall

31 tackles, 17 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 RF

LAST WEEK:

MARCO AVANT (8 tackles in 52-27 victory over Sheridan) COLE CARSON (Graded 83 percent, 2 knockdowns, 1 pancake block, 15 tackles, 1 recovered fumble in 31-20 victory over Celeste) LUCAS COLEY (Game canceled) AJ GREEN (Game canceled) JERMAINE HAMILTON-JORDAN (9 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 4-67 rushing, 1 TD in 34-14 victory over Pembroke Hill) JAVION HUNT (No stats available in 56-14 loss to Bixby) KETRON JACKSON (5-75 receiving, 1 TD in 22-20 loss to Whitehouse) CAMERON LITTLE (4-4 PATs, 4-4 touchbacks, 6 punts for 46.7 average in 50-36 loss to Mustang) CHASE LOWERY (3 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1-30 KOR, 1-7 PR in 31-0 victory over Reedy) DEVON MANUEL (No stats available in 50-6 victory over Pine Prairie) ERIN OUTLEY (Game canceled) KEUAN PARKER (4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble in 34-7 victory over Bartlesville) CHRISTOPHER PAUL (Game canceled) LANDON ROGERS (Game canceled) RAHEIM SANDERS (3-43 rushing, 1 TD, 4-43 receiving in 40-0 victory over Melbourne) BRYCE STEPHENS (Game canceled) TERRY WELLS (No stats in 27-0 victory over Green County Tech) JAEDON WILSON (5-115 receiving in 37-0 victory over Judson) SOLOMON WRIGHT (8 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 recovered fumble in 58-7 victory over Roland)