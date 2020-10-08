Arkansas offers LR Central freshman Annor Boateng

Little Rock Central freshman Annor Boateng, fresh off a strong showing at the Pangos All-South Frosh/Soph camp, has received his first offer from Arkansas.

Boateng, 6-5, 195 pounds, was named the MVP of the Black squad at Pangos by scoring 12 points and grabbing six rebounds in a 103-95 loss to the White team in the Crop Top 30 game over the weekend. The event featured 219 campers from 13 states.

Little Rock Central basketball coach Brian Ross said Boateng’s physical maturity stands out.

“The first thing that stands out is his size, and he’s not like one of these tall, skinny freshmen,” Ross said. “I’ve been telling people this is probably what LeBron (James) looked like when he was in the ninth grade. He’s not only big and athletic looking, he’s actually strong.

"He’s the second strongest guy on our team in the weight room. He has a 33-inch vertical already.”

He spoke to Arkansas coach Eric Musselman earlier in the week. Oklahoma State has also shown interest.

Boateng was set to play for the Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks on the Adidas 3SSB circuit this spring and summer.