Benefits With Friends: Charity levels playing field

ANDY SHUPE Northwest Arkansas Times Former Arkansas and St. Louis Cardinals standout Tom Pagnozzi speaks to members of competitive 9- and 10-year-old baseball teams the Hogs and the Razorbacks while hosting an instructional clinic for the two first-year teams Sunday at Henry Walker Park in Fayetteville.

Pagnozzi Parker Charities champions will have the chance to help support the nonprofit organization by playing in the 29th annual Charity Golf Tournament on Oct. 16 at Paradise Valley Athletic Club in Fayetteville.

The $900 registration fee for a team of four includes a goodie bag, breakfast from Chick-fil-A and 7 Brew Coffee, lunch, course refreshments, mulligans, tee buster and putting contest.

The nonprofit organization was founded in 1999 by Tom Pagnozzi, former St. Louis Cardinals and Arkansas Razorbacks catcher, to "provide scholarships to youth from low-income families throughout Northwest Arkansas, providing them with equal access to the same athletic experiences as their peers."

Organizers say Blake Parker, Minnesota Twins pitcher and former Arkansas Razorback and Fayetteville Bulldog, joined the group in January 2019 "with the intent to help us reach our goals and achieve our mission for many more years to come. In February 2019, the organization was rebranded as Pagnozzi Parker Charities. The future hope of Pagnozzi Parker Charities is to continue to improve more and more the lives of our youth."

Scholarships help families pay for registration, uniforms and other fees associated with organized sports. The group also helps provide sports equipment.

