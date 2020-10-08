Bentonville runs away for repeat

ROGERS -- Bentonville needed a playoff to win the Class 6A state boys golf team title a year ago, but nobody was close to the Tigers on Wednesday at Shadow Valley Country Club.
Bentonville's foursome played solid golf after a tough start to the second day and romped to the championship, compiling a team score of 607 to best second-place Bryant by 38 strokes.
"Their composure came through today," Bentonville Coach Kent Early said. "That's a tribute to what they do day in and day out to prepare for this situation. We did lose some balls, but they just stuck to the game plan and pulled it out. It was a great ending to their high school career."
Early said going back to back is far from easy, but it's a goal the players set not long after winning a year ago.
"It's very hard to do," Early said. "There is pressure, but these guys went to work. We went to dinner last year after we won it, and they said, 'Coach, we want to do this again.' So they have put in countless hours to put themselves in a position to do what they just did."
Bentonville made it look easy, but there was some drama for the individual medalist honors. But that was all Bentonville, too.
Phisher Phillips sank a 4-foot par putt for victory in a two-hole playoff against teammate Michael Senn.
Phillips improved his score by six shots from the first round and was the only player to shoot under par, finishing the final round with a 1-under 71. He said he hit more fairways in the final round.
"Out here you have to hit good shots off the tee to give yourself birdie opportunities," Phillips said. "I hit the driver great all day. I hit a bunch of solid two-irons off some tees. I haven't been driving it great this year, but drove it really good today. So I think that gave me a bunch more opportunities to make birdies."
He started the day seven strokes behind the first-round lead, but he just focused on his own play.
"Being seven shots back, you can't control what other people do," Phillips said. "You can't control what other people shoot. The only thing you can control is what you do. I had a game plan and knew exactly what I was hitting off every tee, went out there and executed pretty well.
"Other people didn't play as well as they did yesterday, so it just worked out."
Early said it's sort of like a pickup basketball game since the two have grown up playing golf together.
"These guys are always pushing and challenging one another," Early said. "It's a competitive friendship. But it was neat to see because those two sealed the deal for us last year. And it went two holes just like this one. I thought that was kinda cool."
Both guys confessed to some good-natured ribbing on the final playoff hole. Phillips may have gotten the best of his teammate, but Senn is happy to get one more crack next week at the Overall state tournament in Little Rock.
"I told Phish he got lucky, and I want a rematch at Overalls," Senn said with a laugh.
Alexander Apolskis of Bentonville finished with an 8-over 152, good enough for a tie for third. He lost in a playoff to Bryant's Daniel Taylor for the third and final spot in next week's Overall championship, but that still meant there were three Tigers among the top-five finishers.
Taylor was the leader after the first round but struggled Wednesday with a 10-over 82 after shooting an opening-round 70.
Class 6A
At Shadow Valley CC, Rogers
Second of two rounds
TEAM SCORES
Bentonville High 303-304—607
Bryant 315-330—645
North Little Rock 321-332—653
Conway 325-329—654
Little Rock Catholic 331-326—657
Cabot 318-340—658
Rogers 324-343—667
Fayetteville 325-342—667
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
BENTONVILLE HIGH
Phisher Phillips 77-71—148
Michael Senn 75-73—148
Alexander Apolskis 73-79—152
Nicholas Pleiman 78-81—159
BRYANT
Daniel Taylor 70-82—152
Logan McDonald 76-77—153
Andrew Gaspard 87-81—168
Landon Wallace 82-90—172
CABOT
Easton Denney 76-83—159
Jacob Knowlton 78-86—164
Carson Stephens 84-83—167
Austin King 80-88—168
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Scotty Jolly 78-78—156
Tyler Parr 80-84—164
Liam Hogan 78-87—165
Seth Swain 85-83—168
ROGERS HIGH
Andrew Fakult 71-81—152
Kaden Smith 85-82—167
Tyler Brown 87-87—174
Jacob Peetoom 81-93—174
CONWAY
Collin Spangler 80-79—159
Yinta Yang 82-77—159
Matthew Stephens 80-83—163
Easton McFadin 83-90—173
FAYETTEVILLE
Zach Gardner 77-85—162
Zach Knight 83-82—165
Campbell Cox 88-82—170
Max Gardner 77-93—170
LR CATHOLIC
Nash Johnson 80-74—154
Andrew Payne 85-80—165
Trip Maris 84-83—167
Jackson Gilbert 82-89—171
