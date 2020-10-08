City, tribe cut ribbon at police, fire station

Although the police and fire departments had already begun moving in, the Saracen Police/Fire/EMS substation was officially recognized Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting, tours and samples of the cuisine that will be available at neighboring, and soon-to-be-open, Saracen Casino Resort.

The new facility was built as the fulfillment of a commitment from the Quapaw Nation before the start of the Saracen Casino Resort construction.

"The city of Pine Bluff is pleased to have the state's largest construction project in our backyard and know that it will spur on other economic development, not only in the immediate vicinity, but throughout our city," Mayor Shirley Washington said. "This is one of the many ways we've worked together to serve the residents of Pine Bluff, and I look forward to future opportunities to join forces and improve the quality of life for the people of Pine Bluff and southeast Arkansas."

Fire Chief Shauwn Howell, whose firefighters assigned to Station Number 4 now call the new double-bay facility with expansive crew quarters, offices, kitchen, exercise room, and day room home, said he is still waiting on a few pieces of furniture to arrive, but said the new station is a giant improvement over the old one.

"This has everything you'd see in a modern fire station," Howell said. "This station also has plenty of room to grow and as our city continues to grow, it's important that our facilities reflect the growth and ever-changing make-up of our firefighters."

Quapaw Chairman Joseph Tali Byrd called the completion of the project a milestone in the relationship between the Quapaws and the people of Pine Bluff.

"We're proud to be a partner to the city of Pine Bluff and open these state-of-the-art facilities at Saracen Casino Resort," Byrd said. "Saracen is a catalyst for growth in Pine Bluff and southeast Arkansas. Ensuring the safety of guests who visit our resort and the surrounding community is equally important to the Quapaw Nation. We will continue to be partners in progress with Mayor Washington and the City of Pine Bluff, Jefferson County and all of southeast Arkansas."

Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant called the opening a grand success.

"Success means doing the best you can do with what you have," Sergeant said. "Success is a standard, it's the highest in each of us and in that success becoming all we can be. Now, if you look behind me and you can see past this banner, you can see 8,000 square feet of success."

As he closed his remarks, Sergeant touched briefly on the death Monday of police officer Kevin Collins.

"Many of you are aware and I won't say much about it," he said, "I just wanted to do this."

Sergeant then led the 75 or so city officials and employees, business leaders, Saracen employees, first responders and others in a brief moment of silence in remembrance of Collins.

As he showed off the new fire station facilities, Howell noted that the old Station Number 4 -- built in 1973 -- replaced by the new building was long overdue for renovation or replacement. He said the original construction of the old station was taken from a floorplan for a house and was never intended for use as a fire station. He smiled broadly as he pointed out the improvements of the new station.

"The bay itself is much bigger so it can hold two trucks," he said. "It's deeper so the bigger trucks can get in, it's higher so the taller trucks can fit in, so it's just a win-win for all of us."

Howell pointed out that the new station boasted individual sleeping quarters, separate restroom facilities, and was built to standards compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

"It's a modern fire station," he said.

The new station came out of a commitment early on that former Quapaw Chairman John Berrey made to the city when the casino question was being prepared for the ballot in what became Amendment 100 to the state constitution. Byrd, who won the chairmanship in a tribal vote earlier this year, said he was pleased to be able to present the facility to the city on behalf of the Quapaws.

"I'm fully on board with this initiative and while I don't want to take credit for something my predecessor did," he said, "standing here today serving in this capacity and being able to look Mayor Washington in the eye and tell her we're committed to being good partners and good stewards in this community goes back to us having this relationship with the city and people of Pine Bluff."