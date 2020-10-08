Fayetteville council approves police rezoning, seeks more input

Rendering of the front entrance of the new police headquarters. Photo courtesy the city of Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — The City Council wants to hear from residents who feel they haven’t provided enough feedback about the planned police headquarters.

The council voted 8-0 late Tuesday night to approve rezoning about 12 acres at Porter Road and Deane Street from agricultural to an institutional zone, which is typically reserved for governmental buildings. The rezoning will influence design elements at the site, and an institutional zone has fewer regulations than other zoning districts.

Police Chief Mike Reynolds said police buildings have unique needs pertaining to security, which the institutional zoning would allow without variances to code.

“The bottom line for me is if I can’t protect my officers, I can’t protect our community,” he said.

Some council members expressed a desire to get more public input before the Planning Commission views conceptual plans for the site next month. The council asked administrators to hold a town hall-style meeting after its agenda session this coming Tuesday, and a potential follow-up meeting with concept plans to show the public Oct. 27.

The council was introduced to concepts for the site in summer, and members expressed concerns over its layout. A workshop with council and invited community members was subsequently held, and revisions are under way.

Council Member Sarah Marsh said she wanted public input to better guide the design of the site.

“I am fully committed to building the new public safety headquarters in this location, but I want the community’s feedback considered because that is our opportunity to make this the best facility it can be and serve the community in the best way it can.”

About 20 members of the public spoke to the council during Tuesday’s meeting, which was held online via Zoom. Support and opposition for the rezoning split. Residents who supported the rezoning asked the council to get the development process moving. Those opposed expressed concerns with the effect of the zoning and subsequent police headquarters to nearby neighborhoods. Public engagement over the project and the rezoning item also was brought up several times.

Leanna Jackson said she has lived in the city since 1994 and drives through the area of Porter Road and Deane Street to get to her job as a school teacher. That part of town is known as an agricultural area, and she said she worried about the stress of construction going on and the added stress of a heavy police presence.

Jackson said she felt she’d have to risk her life going to work.

“It is not needed in this area because it is not what’s needed for Fayetteville,” she said.

Scott Berna said the institutional zoning is the ideal zoning for the intended use. He said the council shouldn’t hold up the process and get moving on a project voters approved.

“All the parties on the City Council were on the council a year ago when this property was purchased,” he said. “We knew at that time what the property was purchased for.”

The city negotiated the land sale with the University of Arkansas System’s Division of Agriculture last year and closed on the property in January for $2.59 million. The project stems from a nearly $37 million bond issue voters approved a year ago to replace the current police station at Rock Street downtown. In that special election, 4,245 residents, or 71%, voted for building a new police headquarters while 1,773 voted against.

Web watch

For more information on Fayetteville’s police headquarters project, go to: http://bit.ly/faypolicehq